Vemanti Group Announces Uplisting To OTCQB Venture Market

The OTCQB is a venture market operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is designed for early-stage and developing companies located both in the United States and abroad. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and cannot be in bankruptcy. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities.

IRVINE, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vemanti Group, Inc. (“Vemanti” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:VMNT), a multi-asset technology-driven company, today announced that its stock was approved for quotation on the OTC Markets Group, Inc.’s OTCQB tier Venture Market (the “OTCQB”) under the symbol “VMNT” effective as of the open of trading on March 09, 2021.

Tan Tran, CEO of Vemanti Group, stated, “We believe that the acceptance to the OTCQB is just the latest step in the Company’s growth and this status will assist us in continuing to grow our business and strengthen our strategic partnerships, as well as enhance our stockholder value. The broader exposure afforded by the OTCQB will increase our visibility within the investment community and assist in broadening our stockholder base. Thank you to all investors that share our company vision for long-term growth and innovation.”



The Company’s mission is to advance financial inclusion for the unbanked underbanked consumers and businesses of the world. It is focused on launching and growing innovative fintech products and services into mature and dominant brands in their respective markets.



About Vemanti Group, Inc.

Vemanti Group , Inc. (OTC PINK:VMNT) is a multi-asset technology-driven company that seeks to be active in high-growth and emerging markets. Our core strengths are in technology development and investment. We drive growth through acquisition and investment in disruptive and foundational technologies by targeting early-stage companies that have market viable products or by starting a new subsidiary of our own. Strategically, we focus mainly on fintech applications combined with other emerging technologies, including blockchain and machine learning/AI. To learn more about VMNT, visit www.vemanti.com .

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, PTC Market Group Inc. connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. The company enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets Group Inc. creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .



Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management team. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.