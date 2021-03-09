 

Morgan Stanley’s Portfolio Risk Platform Wins Celent Model Wealth Manager 2021 Award for Products and Platforms

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 18:30  |  83   |   |   

Morgan Stanley today announced that its Portfolio Risk Platform has won Celent’s Model Wealth Manager 2021 Award in the Products and Platforms category, honored for best practices of technology usage in different areas critical to success in wealth management.

Celent, a global research and advisory firm for the financial services industry, recognizes financial institutions as ‘model wealth managers’ for their outstanding technology initiatives. Celent’s Model Wealth Manager Products and Platforms category recognizes new products and/or platforms (or significant improvements to existing ones) for retail, high net worth and family office clients, as well as innovation in their delivery.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Morgan Stanley!
Long
Basispreis 69,68€
Hebel 7,46
Ask 1,02
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 94,28€
Hebel 5,91
Ask 1,07
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Morgan Stanley’s Portfolio Risk Platform and the risk analytics integrated into their proprietary platform applications help its Financial Advisors leverage dynamic risk insights across thousands of risk factors. Built in partnership with BlackRock and powered by Aladdin, Financial Advisors are able to instantly analyze an entire book of business, including assets held away, which helps identify and mitigate risk in client portfolios.

“We are truly honored to receive this award from Celent for our innovative risk management platform,” said Chris Scott-Hansen, Managing Director and Head of Portfolio and Trading Solutions at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “We’ve continued to enhance the platform based on feedback from our Financial Advisors and clients, which is a key differentiator and driver of our success. We are proud to be recognized as the best solution to help meet their needs.”

According to Neil Sheehan, Analyst at Celent: “The Model Wealth Manager Awards recognize how institutions are using technology to change the face of wealth management. These firms should serve as an inspiration to others looking for strong examples of best practice implementation that will have a truly meaningful impact on business results and the industry overall. The entry from Morgan Stanley clearly demonstrated this.”

Since the launch of Morgan Stanley’s Portfolio Risk Platform in 2018, the firm enacted unique technology integrations that now support Financial Advisors and their teams daily with respect to portfolio and risk advice decisions. It is particularly valued for its ability to provide Financial Advisors with hypothetical illustrations of the effect of market shocks and historical events within client portfolios. Morgan Stanley’s Portfolio Risk Platform also received Money Management Institute (MMI) and Barron’s award for digital innovation in 2019.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Morgan Stanley’s Portfolio Risk Platform Wins Celent Model Wealth Manager 2021 Award for Products and Platforms Morgan Stanley today announced that its Portfolio Risk Platform has won Celent’s Model Wealth Manager 2021 Award in the Products and Platforms category, honored for best practices of technology usage in different areas critical to success in wealth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Investors
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation
Stockholders of NantKwest Approve Merger With ImmunityBio
WORKHORSE GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Moderna Named Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company for 2021
Dropbox to Acquire DocSend
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Franck Petitgas to Speak at the 17th Annual Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference
02.03.21
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Names 18 Women and Advocates to MAKERS Class of 2021
01.03.21
Morgan Stanley Closes Acquisition of Eaton Vance
24.02.21
Morgan Stanley Sustainable Reality Report Reveals U.S. Sustainable Funds Outperformed Traditional Funds by 4.3% in 2020
23.02.21
Morgan Stanley to Transition Wilson Sonsini’s Capitalization Management Software to Shareworks
19.02.21
Morgan Stanley’s Acquisition of Eaton Vance Currently Expected to Close March 1, 2021
18.02.21
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Teams with Barron’s in Education to Sponsor Access to Critical Financial Tools for Historically Black Colleges and Universities
17.02.21
Morgan Stanley Schedules Quarterly Investor Conference Call
16.02.21
Morgan Stanley Declares Dividends on Its Preferred Stock
16.02.21
Bitcoin steigt erstmals über 50 000 US-Dollar