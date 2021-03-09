Morgan Stanley’s Portfolio Risk Platform Wins Celent Model Wealth Manager 2021 Award for Products and Platforms

Celent, a global research and advisory firm for the financial services industry, recognizes financial institutions as ‘model wealth managers’ for their outstanding technology initiatives. Celent’s Model Wealth Manager Products and Platforms category recognizes new products and/or platforms (or significant improvements to existing ones) for retail, high net worth and family office clients, as well as innovation in their delivery.

Morgan Stanley today announced that its Portfolio Risk Platform has won Celent’s Model Wealth Manager 2021 Award in the Products and Platforms category, honored for best practices of technology usage in different areas critical to success in wealth management.

Morgan Stanley’s Portfolio Risk Platform and the risk analytics integrated into their proprietary platform applications help its Financial Advisors leverage dynamic risk insights across thousands of risk factors. Built in partnership with BlackRock and powered by Aladdin, Financial Advisors are able to instantly analyze an entire book of business, including assets held away, which helps identify and mitigate risk in client portfolios.

“We are truly honored to receive this award from Celent for our innovative risk management platform,” said Chris Scott-Hansen, Managing Director and Head of Portfolio and Trading Solutions at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “We’ve continued to enhance the platform based on feedback from our Financial Advisors and clients, which is a key differentiator and driver of our success. We are proud to be recognized as the best solution to help meet their needs.”

According to Neil Sheehan, Analyst at Celent: “The Model Wealth Manager Awards recognize how institutions are using technology to change the face of wealth management. These firms should serve as an inspiration to others looking for strong examples of best practice implementation that will have a truly meaningful impact on business results and the industry overall. The entry from Morgan Stanley clearly demonstrated this.”

Since the launch of Morgan Stanley’s Portfolio Risk Platform in 2018, the firm enacted unique technology integrations that now support Financial Advisors and their teams daily with respect to portfolio and risk advice decisions. It is particularly valued for its ability to provide Financial Advisors with hypothetical illustrations of the effect of market shocks and historical events within client portfolios. Morgan Stanley’s Portfolio Risk Platform also received Money Management Institute (MMI) and Barron’s award for digital innovation in 2019.