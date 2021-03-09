FIS Announces the Pricing Terms of its Pending Maximum Tender Offer

Fidelity National Information Services, FIS, (NYSE:FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, announced today the pricing terms of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Maximum Tender Offer”) for up to an aggregate maximum repurchase amount of $566,958,000 principal amount (such principal amount, the “Aggregate Maximum Repurchase Amount”) of its outstanding 4.250% Senior Notes due 2028, its outstanding 3.750% Senior Notes due 2029, its outstanding 4.500% Senior Notes due 2046 and its outstanding 1.500% Senior Notes due 2027 (collectively, the “Maximum Tender Offer Notes”). The terms and conditions of the Maximum Tender Offer are described in the Offer to Purchase, dated February 23, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 8, 2021 (the “Early Tender Date”), as reported by D.F. King, the tender and information agent for the Maximum Tender Offer, the principal amounts of the Maximum Tender Offer Notes listed in the table below and accepted for purchase (the “Accepted Maximum Tender Offer Notes”) had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. The applicable Reference Yield, Repurchase Yield, Early Tender Payment and Total Consideration with respect to the Accepted Maximum Tender Offer Notes are detailed in the table below: