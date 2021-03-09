 

Merger creates powerful energy intelligence combination

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 19:24  |  77   |   |   

CALGARY, AB, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada's two leading energy information companies are joining forces.

geoLOGIC systems ltd. (geoLOGIC) today announced the acquisition of JWN Energy (JWN), an energy insights and intelligence provider best known for leading industry brands such as the Daily Oil Bulletin, Evaluate Energy and CanOils. Headquartered in Calgary, JWN delivers valuable and timely data and intelligence to a broad spectrum of operators, analysts, service providers, governments and regulators in the oil & gas and broader energy sectors.

"Bringing our companies together is transformational. This merger creates a critical source of curated, trusted data, information and insights that spans the technical and financial needs of our clients," noted geoLOGIC CEO David Hood. "In addition to the complementary offerings the combination of the two businesses and product lines immediately brings to our clients, JWN's expertise and thought leadership in specific areas such as ESG and energy transition will fuel our expansion into sectors that are at the forefront of our clients' future needs."

The merger gives the combined company a commanding presence in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. which, together with satellite operational offices located in other regions, assures currency and relevance of the information and intelligence delivered, and maintains closeness to our clients and the basins and plays in which they operate.

"We're very proud of our Canadian roots, but recognize that the industry is increasingly global," added Hood. "The two companies together will continue to focus on driving success within the Canadian market, and we will also leverage our combined research, marketing and advisory services to the benefit of our clients in other geographies."

The acquisition brings together exceptional analytical and technical competencies to support the energy industry.  Enabled by geoLOGIC's advanced platforms, the combined group will deliver enhanced scalability in data management and analysis and integrated products to better inform operating and investment decisions.

"JWN and geoLOGIC are without doubt well-established and recognized sector leaders. We both have solid track records of supporting our industry and community on critical issues. We know that the ongoing support of both groups combined will provide the sector with even more value as it continues to evolve," said JWN Energy CEO Bill Whitelaw. "The combined company also offers a deeply experienced subject matter bench across engineering, geosciences, financial and analytical disciplines – which collectively speak to how customer solutions can be offered through innovative applications of software and data."

About geoLOGIC systems ltd.

geoLOGIC systems ltd. is based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and has been providing high-quality, integrated data and analytics to the upstream oil and gas industry in Western Canada and elsewhere for almost 40 years.  geoLOGIC's relentless focus on innovation, quality, and service has made it the trusted standard in the upstream Canadian industry. Customers include exploration and production companies in oil & gas and related products; pipeline and midstream companies; service companies; the financial sector government and regulatory organizations, and educational institutions. Key products include geoSCOUT, a decision-support tool providing high quality data and analytics for all disciplines within the oil and gas industry, and gDC, geoLOGIC's comprehensive upstream oil and gas database.

For more information, please visit www.geologic.com or email info@geoLOGIC.com.

About JWN Energy

JWN Energy is based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, with its Evaluate Energy division based in London, UK. Through its various products and services, JWN offers a broad range of news, analysis, data, research and marketing services. Its primary data focus is on financial and operating insights, as well as document search. Key brands include the Daily Oil Bulletin – which has served the Canadian sector since 1937 – as well as Evaluate Energy, CanOils and Rig Locator. JWN's customer base includes exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, professional services and financial sector organizations as well as governments and regulatory agencies.

For more information, please visit www.jwnenergy.com or contact customerservice@jwnenergy.com.

Media Contact: Chris Tofalli
Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC
914-834-4334
chris@tofallipr.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Merger creates powerful energy intelligence combination CALGARY, AB, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canada's two leading energy information companies are joining forces. geoLOGIC systems ltd. (geoLOGIC) today announced the acquisition of JWN Energy (JWN), an energy insights and intelligence provider best …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
People Matters launches BeNext, its own digital platform for cohort-based courses (CBC), and enters ...
proteanTecs Joins the TSMC IP Alliance Program
With Recent Advancements, North America Is Expected To Dominate Psychedelic Drugs Market
Two-sided fitness marketplace Onekeelo launches, connecting consumers with personal trainers from ...
Entain has received necessary regulatory approvals regarding the recommended public cash offer to ...
Roche receives FDA approval for VENTANA ALK (D5F3) CDx Assay to identify lung cancer patients ...
Winhealth Pharma and Merz Collaborate on Hepa-Merz to benefit patients with liver disease in China
Markus Wiesner to Lead Heidrick & Struggles' Consulting Business in Asia Pacific and the Middle ...
Nanoform Finland Plc announces its intention to carry out a new share issue to raise approximately ...
Up to $223b of the World's Top 100 Brands' Value Could Be at Risk from a Data Breach, Finds ...
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Chinese Industrial Internet Solution to Lead New Tech Revolution
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market worth $78.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area