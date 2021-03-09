 

Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 in Data Presented at CROI

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021   

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today presented additional results from the Phase 2/3 CAPELLA trial evaluating the company’s investigational, long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor, lenacapavir, in heavily treatment-experienced people with multi-drug resistant HIV-1 infection. The data build on the positive primary endpoint results announced previously. The new interim efficacy results demonstrate that lenacapavir administered subcutaneously every six months maintained high rates of virologic suppression through 26 weeks in a difficult-to-treat patient population with limited therapy options and high unmet medical need. In this analysis of the ongoing maintenance period of CAPELLA, which evaluated lenacapavir in combination with an optimized background regimen, 73% (n=19/26) of participants who reached Week 26 since the first dose of subcutaneous lenacapavir achieved undetectable viral load (<50 copies/mL). The data were presented at the 28th Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (virtual CROI 2021).

“Some heavily treatment-experienced people with multi-drug resistant HIV are unable to maintain viral suppression with currently available treatment regimens. The CAPELLA trial enrolled people who were failing their regimens with a detectable viral load and had very few remaining options due to multi-drug resistance, which presents a formidable barrier to treatment,” noted Diana Brainard, MD, Senior Vice President, Virology Therapeutic Area, Gilead Sciences. “When treated with lenacapavir plus an optimized background regimen in this study, the majority of participants achieved virologic suppression at 26 weeks of treatment. These interim results from the CAPELLA trial demonstrate lenacapavir’s potential to be a foundational, long-acting agent of future HIV treatment regimens.”

Lenacapavir is being developed as the foundation of a long-acting regimen in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection. Lenacapavir is a potential first-in-class capsid inhibitor that is designed to inhibit HIV replication as it interferes with the disassembly of the HIV capsid core, inhibits the role of capsid proteins during viral RNA/DNA translocation to the nucleus, and disrupts assembly of the capsid core. If approved, lenacapavir would be the first HIV capsid inhibitor available for the treatment of HIV-1 infection. In May 2019, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the development of lenacapavir for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced patients with multi-drug resistance in combination with other antiretroviral drugs.

