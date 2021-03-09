American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on May 10, 2021, to shareholders of record on April 2, 2021.
