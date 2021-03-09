 

DGAP-News Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP: Willkie advises Questel and its financial sponsors IK Investment Partners, Eurazeo and Raise Investissement on the Acquisition of NovumIP from Paragon Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.03.2021, 20:05  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP / Key word(s): Acquisition
Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP: Willkie advises Questel and its financial sponsors IK Investment Partners, Eurazeo and Raise Investissement on the Acquisition of NovumIP from Paragon Partners

09.03.2021 / 20:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Willkie advises Questel and its financial sponsors IK Investment Partners, Eurazeo and Raise Investissement on the Acquisition of NovumIP from Paragon Partners
Global IP solutions provider Questel announced on March 8, 2021 it has signed an agreement to acquire NovumIP, a group comprised of PAVIS and Novagraaf from Paragon Partners. Paragon Fund III will in turn invest in Questel with a minority shareholding.
Willkie is advising Questel and its financial sponsors IK Investment Partners, Eurazeo and Raise Investissement on the transaction.
Questel offers a comprehensive software suite for searching, analyzing, and managing inventions and IP assets and also provides services throughout the IP lifecycle, including prior art searches, patent drafting, international filing, translation, and renewals.
The completion of the transaction is subject to approval by the relevant financial supervisory and antitrust authorities and is expected in or around July 2021.
Advisors to Questel, IK Investment Partners, Eurazeo and Raise Investissement
The multidisciplinary Willkie team across two offices was coordinated by Paris based Partner Eduardo Fernandez (Corporate) and led in Frankfurt by Partner Dr. Kamyar Abrar (Corporate) and included Partners Gregory de Saxcé (Corporate, Paris), Dr. Jasmin Dettmar (Finance, Frankfurt), Paul Lombard (Finance, Paris), Dr. Patrick Meiisel (Tax, Frankfurt) and Faustine Viala (Antitrust, Paris), Counsels Andreas Feith (Corporate, Frankfurt) and Ludger Kempf (Tax, Frankfurt), Associates Virgile Chanel (Regulatory, Paris), Marie Filippi (Antitrust, Paris), Dr. Erik Goeretzlehner (Restructuring, Frankfurt), Jane Hentz (Corporate, Frankfurt), Aurel Hille (Antitrust, Frankfurt), Fabian Peitzmeier (Litigation, Frankfurt), Karsten Silbernagel (Corporate, Frankfurt), Ralph Unger (Finance, Paris) and Mathilde Vannson (Corporate, Paris).
Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is an international law firm of approximately 750 attorneys with offices in New York, Washington, Houston, Palo Alto, San Francisco, Chicago, Paris, London, Frankfurt, Brussels, Milan and Rome. The Firm is headquartered in New York City at 787 Seventh Avenue, Tel.: 001 212 728 8000.
Frankfurt am Main, March 9, 2021

09.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1174332  09.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1174332&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP: Willkie advises Questel and its financial sponsors IK Investment Partners, Eurazeo and Raise Investissement on the Acquisition of NovumIP from Paragon Partners DGAP-News: Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP / Key word(s): Acquisition Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP: Willkie advises Questel and its financial sponsors IK Investment Partners, Eurazeo and Raise Investissement on the Acquisition of NovumIP from Paragon …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS beschließt Einziehung von 1.000.000 eigenen ...
DGAP-News: Manz AG achieves clearly positive result in 2020 in difficult market environment
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG schließt Rahmenvertrag über EUR 25 Mio. Finanzierung ab und meldet weiteres ...
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia wins five building construction contracts in Germany
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental Announces Outlook for Fiscal 2021
DGAP-News: Manz AG erzielt in 2020 deutlich positives Ergebnis in schwierigem Marktumfeld
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Absichtserklärung mit Gerdau S.A. zur Öffnung amerikanischer Märkte für ...
DGAP-News: Symrise delivers reliable, profitable growth during the exceptional year 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental gibt Ausblick für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 bekannt
Titel
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
DGAP-News: Linde to Supply World's First Hydrogen-Powered Ferry
DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS beschließt Einziehung von 1.000.000 eigenen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applaudiert kalifornischer Stadt für das Verbot neuer ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein