Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP: Willkie advises Questel and its financial sponsors IK Investment Partners, Eurazeo and Raise Investissement on the Acquisition of NovumIP from Paragon Partners

Willkie advises Questel and its financial sponsors IK Investment Partners, Eurazeo and Raise Investissement on the Acquisition of NovumIP from Paragon Partners Global IP solutions provider Questel announced on March 8, 2021 it has signed an agreement to acquire NovumIP, a group comprised of PAVIS and Novagraaf from Paragon Partners. Paragon Fund III will in turn invest in Questel with a minority shareholding. Willkie is advising Questel and its financial sponsors IK Investment Partners, Eurazeo and Raise Investissement on the transaction. Questel offers a comprehensive software suite for searching, analyzing, and managing inventions and IP assets and also provides services throughout the IP lifecycle, including prior art searches, patent drafting, international filing, translation, and renewals. The completion of the transaction is subject to approval by the relevant financial supervisory and antitrust authorities and is expected in or around July 2021. Advisors to Questel, IK Investment Partners, Eurazeo and Raise Investissement The multidisciplinary Willkie team across two offices was coordinated by Paris based Partner Eduardo Fernandez (Corporate) and led in Frankfurt by Partner Dr. Kamyar Abrar (Corporate) and included Partners Gregory de Saxcé (Corporate, Paris), Dr. Jasmin Dettmar (Finance, Frankfurt), Paul Lombard (Finance, Paris), Dr. Patrick Meiisel (Tax, Frankfurt) and Faustine Viala (Antitrust, Paris), Counsels Andreas Feith (Corporate, Frankfurt) and Ludger Kempf (Tax, Frankfurt), Associates Virgile Chanel (Regulatory, Paris), Marie Filippi (Antitrust, Paris), Dr. Erik Goeretzlehner (Restructuring, Frankfurt), Jane Hentz (Corporate, Frankfurt), Aurel Hille (Antitrust, Frankfurt), Fabian Peitzmeier (Litigation, Frankfurt), Karsten Silbernagel (Corporate, Frankfurt), Ralph Unger (Finance, Paris) and Mathilde Vannson (Corporate, Paris). Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is an international law firm of approximately 750 attorneys with offices in New York, Washington, Houston, Palo Alto, San Francisco, Chicago, Paris, London, Frankfurt, Brussels, Milan and Rome. The Firm is headquartered in New York City at 787 Seventh Avenue, Tel.: 001 212 728 8000. Frankfurt am Main, March 9, 2021

