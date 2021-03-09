 

Shareholders Re-elect Ten Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 20:07  |  54   |   |   

Shareholders of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) re-elected all ten members of the Board of Directors at the virtual 2021 Annual Meeting held today.

Based on preliminary results, all Disney Directors standing for election were elected to the Board: Susan E. Arnold, Mary T. Barra, Safra A. Catz, Robert A. Chapek, Francis A. deSouza, Michael B. G. Froman, Robert A. Iger, Maria Elena Lagomasino, Mark G. Parker, and Derica W. Rice.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Walt Disney Co!
Short
Basispreis 216,93€
Hebel 13,06
Ask 1,74
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 180,32€
Hebel 9,21
Ask 1,41
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Shareholders ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent accountants for the fiscal year ending October 2, 2021. They also approved the advisory resolution on executive compensation.

Shareholders agreed with the Board in rejecting two shareholder proposals, one on lobbying disclosure and the other requesting non-management employees be included on director nominee candidate lists.

Final voting tallies from this year’s annual meeting are subject to certification by the Company’s inspector of elections, and will be included in the Company’s report to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission within a week.

About The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes Disney Parks, Experiences and Products; Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution; and three content groups—Studios, General Entertainment and Sports—focused on developing and producing content for DTC, theatrical and linear platforms. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $65.4 billion in its Fiscal Year 2020.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shareholders Re-elect Ten Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting Shareholders of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) re-elected all ten members of the Board of Directors at the virtual 2021 Annual Meeting held today. Based on preliminary results, all Disney Directors standing for election were elected to the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Investors
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation
Stockholders of NantKwest Approve Merger With ImmunityBio
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
WORKHORSE GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Moderna Named Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company for 2021
Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Roxgold Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:54 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Netflix-Rivale Disney+ knackt Marke von 100 Millionen Bezahlabos
20:46 Uhr
Netflix-Rivale Disney+ knackt Marke von 100 Millionen Bezahlabos
19:21 Uhr
Disney+ Tops 100 Million Global Paid Subscriber Milestone
11:55 Uhr
Maydorns Meinung: Markt, Bitcoin, Ynvisible, Dt. Post, Disney, Apple, Tesla, BYD, Xinyi, Saubere Zukunft, Varta
09:05 Uhr
Walt-Disney-Aktie: Teil 2 der Investitionsthese zündet!
08:58 Uhr
Roku, Walt Disney oder Netflix? 1 Streaming-Aktie landet im März im Depot!
08:50 Uhr
Millionär werden, Millionär bleiben: 2 Large-Cap-Aktien, die dir helfen können!
08.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Raus aus Techwerten - Dow mit Rekord
08.03.21
Aktien New York: Rotation in Standardwerte geht weiter - Dow auf Rekordhoch
08.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Nasdaq nervös, Dow strebt Richtung Rekord

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
651
Walt Disney Wie weit geht die Reise noch?
29.09.20
2
Disney kündigt wegen Corona-Krise rund 28 000 Mitarbeitern
16.06.20
10
Aktiensparplan oder Einzelanlage?
07.05.20
3
NASDAQ Außerbörslich bei Flatex