 

CrossFirst Bank Promotes Tiffany Hatcher to Tulsa Market President

CrossFirst Bank, the primary subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), recently announced the promotion of Tiffany Hatcher to Tulsa Market President reporting to Steve Peterson, Chief Banking Officer.

Tiffany Hatcher, Tulsa Market President (Photo: Business Wire)

With more than 30 years of experience, Mrs. Hatcher has become an accomplished industry veteran with a proven track record in commercial and private banking. Mrs. Hatcher joined CrossFirst Bank in 2017 as a Managing Director to lead Tulsa’s Private Client Division. In her new role, she will lead a team of highly experienced and respected banking professionals who specialize in business, real estate, private client, and relationship banking.

“We are excited to have Tiffany lead our team in Tulsa,” said Mr. Peterson. “Tiffany’s positivity, proven leadership and tenured experience, as well as her commitment to the Tulsa community, will benefit our clients and our employees.”

Mrs. Hatcher is very active in the nonprofit community and is a passionate advocate for at risk women and children. She was recently named Chairwoman for Palmer’s Tulsa Women and Children Center and Outpatient Substance Abuse programs, a board she has served on since 2014. Mrs. Hatcher is also an active Board of Advisor member for the Tulsa Metro Regional Chamber and a member of the Tulsa Center for Non-profits.

“We have an outstanding team of experienced bankers who provide extraordinary service to our clients,” Mrs. Hatcher said. “I am thrilled to take on the additional responsibility to support our involvement in the Tulsa community and the continued growth of the Tulsa bank and the entire organization.”

About CrossFirst Bank

CrossFirst Bank, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, is a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company. CrossFirst Bank has eight full-service banking offices primarily along the I-35 corridor in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. For more information on CrossFirst Bank, visit www.crossfirstbank.com.



