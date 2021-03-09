 

DGAP-Adhoc SLM Solutions invites holders of the Convertible Bonds 20/26 to hold a vote without meeting on the offering and the issuance of a second tranche of convertible bonds in the amount of EUR 15 million

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt
SLM Solutions invites holders of the Convertible Bonds 20/26 to hold a vote without meeting on the offering and the issuance of a second tranche of convertible bonds in the amount of EUR 15 million

09-March-2021 / 20:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

SLM Solutions Group AG invites holders of the Convertible Bonds 2020/2026 to hold a vote without meeting on the offering and the issuance of a second tranche of convertible bonds in the amount of EUR 15 million

Luebeck, March 9, 2021 - Today, the Management Board of SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM Solutions" or the "Company", ISIN DE000A111338 (Shares), DE000A2GSF58 (Convertible Bonds 2017/2022) und DE000A289N86 (Convertible Bonds 2020/2026)), with consent of the Supervisory Board, resolved to invite the holders of the EUR 15 million 2.00% convertible bonds issued by the Company in July 2020 (the "Convertible Bonds 2020/2026") to hold a vote without meeting to resolve on a waiver of the conditions precedent for the offering and the issuance of a second tranche of convertible bonds in the amount of EUR 15 million.

The main holder of the Convertible Bonds 2020/2026, Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG ("Cornwall"), a company advised by Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited and the Company's largest shareholder, has declared its willingness to vote in favor of such a proposal. The Company therefore expects the resolution to be adopted by the required majority, so that a second tranche of convertible bonds can be offered for subscription to the holders of the Convertible Bonds 2020/2026 and issued presumably in April 2021.

The full placement of the offered convertible bonds is guaranteed pursuant to the financing agreement concluded between Cornwall and the Company in March 2020. Consequently, additional funds in the amount of EUR 15 million (gross) will be made available to the Company. The funds are intended to be used to fund the ongoing business operations and to continue the investments in strategically important areas such as the next generation SLM-machine as well as the expansion of the international sales and service network.

< End of the ad-hoc announcement >


About the company:
SLM Solutions Group AG from Lübeck is a leading supplier of metal-based additive production technology. The company's shares are traded on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company focuses on the development, assembly and sale of machines and integrated system solutions in the field of Selective Laser Melting. SLM Solutions currently employs more than 400 people in Germany, France, Italy, the USA, Singapore, Russia, India and China. The products are used worldwide by customers in the aerospace industry, the energy sector, healthcare and the automotive sector.

Contact:
Dirk Ackermann
SLM Solutions Group AG
E-Mail: ir@slm-solutions.com

09-March-2021 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG
Estlandring 4
23560 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com
ISIN: DE000A111338
WKN: A11133
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1174346

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1174346  09-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1174346&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
DGAP-Adhoc SLM Solutions invites holders of the Convertible Bonds 20/26 to hold a vote without meeting on the offering and the issuance of a second tranche of convertible bonds in the amount of EUR 15 million DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt SLM Solutions invites holders of the Convertible Bonds 20/26 to hold a vote without meeting on the offering and the issuance of a second tranche of convertible bonds in the amount …

ZeitTitel
19:01 Uhr
1.660
SLM Solutions