 

DGAP-News STEICO SE: Investment in production facilities for wood fibre insulation materials at Gromadka site

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.03.2021, 20:50  |  113   |   |   

DGAP-News: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
STEICO SE: Investment in production facilities for wood fibre insulation materials at Gromadka site

09.03.2021 / 20:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

* New production capacity created for annual output of more than 1.5 million cbm

* Additional increases to capacity possible at this site

Feldkirchen (Munich), 9 March 2021 - Today's meeting of the Board of Management of STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) resolved to create new production capacity at the recently acquired facility at Gromadka (Poland).

An insulation materials plant with three production lines will be set up. Two lines will be built for flexible wood fibre insulation mats, with a combined total annual capacity of over 1 million cbm. Another line with an annual capacity of around 500,000 cbm will produce stable wood fibre insulation boards using the dry process.

According to current forecasts, the total investment volume will amount to around € 75 million. Construction is scheduled to start in mid-2021. The group intends to take production live at the end of 2022. The possibility of further expanding capacity in future is already included in the current project design, so that a future-oriented further expansion of the site is possible.

The Gromadka facility is located about 70 km east of Görlitz, conveniently situated directly on the Polish A4 motorway, and is part of a former airport that is currently being converted into an industrial estate. The space was acquired in November 2020.

STEICO is responding to the rapidly increasing demand for wood fibre insulating materials by continuously expanding its production capacities, and this trend is also enjoying dynamic growth in the first quarter of 2021.

Current capacity enhancement projects include:

- Increase in capacity for flexible wood-fibre insulation mats by 45% by going live with a production line in France (Casteljaloux site) and conversion of a production line in Poland (start of regular operations March 2021).

- Increase in capacity for stable wood-fibre insulation boards using the wet method by 15% by optimizing production lines (project already completed at the start of 2021).

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News STEICO SE: Investment in production facilities for wood fibre insulation materials at Gromadka site DGAP-News: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous STEICO SE: Investment in production facilities for wood fibre insulation materials at Gromadka site 09.03.2021 / 20:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. * New …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS beschließt Einziehung von 1.000.000 eigenen ...
DGAP-News: Manz AG achieves clearly positive result in 2020 in difficult market environment
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG schließt Rahmenvertrag über EUR 25 Mio. Finanzierung ab und meldet weiteres ...
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia wins five building construction contracts in Germany
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Absichtserklärung mit Gerdau S.A. zur Öffnung amerikanischer Märkte für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental Announces Outlook for Fiscal 2021
DGAP-News: Manz AG erzielt in 2020 deutlich positives Ergebnis in schwierigem Marktumfeld
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: Investment in production facilities for wood fibre insulation materials at Gromadka site
DGAP-News: Symrise delivers reliable, profitable growth during the exceptional year 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
DGAP-News: Linde to Supply World's First Hydrogen-Powered Ferry
DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS beschließt Einziehung von 1.000.000 eigenen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applaudiert kalifornischer Stadt für das Verbot neuer ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:50 Uhr
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: Investitionen in Produktionsanlagen für Holzfaser-Dämmstoffe am Standort Gromadka (deutsch)
20:50 Uhr
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: Investitionen in Produktionsanlagen für Holzfaser-Dämmstoffe am Standort Gromadka

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.02.21
1.683
STeico AG Ökodämmstoffe und Baustoffe