WIRELESS TELECOM GROUP ANNOUNCES 4th QUARTER and FISCAL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL BE RELEASED MARCH 19, 2021

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT ), a leader in wireless communications and radio frequency instrumentation, announced it will release its 4th quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results on Friday, March 19, 2021, before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 8:30 am EDT in which management will discuss 4th quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results. To participate in the conference call, dial 800-346-7359 or 973-528-0008. The conference identification number is 248191. The call will also be webcast over the internet at the following URL: