 

Following Unprecedented Winter Storm in Texas and Protection Granted under the CCAA in Canada, Just Energy Receives Chapter 15 Bankruptcy Protection in U.S.

  • All Services to customers across Company’s North American operations continue without interruption; no impact on customers’ bills, employees or daily operations expected
  • Filings and associated US$125 million Debtor in Possession (“DIP”) financing ensures Just Energy continues to meet its regulatory obligations in North America, including payments required by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (“ERCOT”)
  • Filings provide stability for the Company as it facilitates the restructuring of its financial obligations due to the unprecedented winter storm impacts on the business
  • Company’s largest commodity suppliers continue to support the Company

TORONTO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:JE; NYSE:JE), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to customers, further to its press release from earlier today announced that it has received creditor protection under Chapter 15 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States. The Chapter 15 order by Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur in the Southern District of Texas recognizes the protection granted earlier via an Initial Order under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (“CCAA”) from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) so that the CCAA protections also apply to the Company’s’ assets and creditors located in the United States. In addition, Judge Isgur ruled that section 525 of the bankruptcy code would apply and he would retain “exclusive” jurisdiction for any relief sought under such law (i.e. any act specified by section 525 purported to be taken by a “governmental unit” in the United States against the Company in the United States must be heard by Judge Isgur; in general, section 525 prohibits a governmental unit from suspending or revoking a license based upon a party’s status as a debtor in a bankruptcy case or for nonpayment of certain debts).  Finally, Judge Isgur ruled that any payments by the Company to ERCOT will be subject to Just Energy’s rights to contest such payments and to receive a refund or credit under applicable law.

