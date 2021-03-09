 

DGAP-News Invitation to MorphoSys' Full Year Results 2020 Conference Call on March 16, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.03.2021, 22:00  |  46   |   |   

DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Invitation to MorphoSys' Full Year Results 2020 Conference Call on March 16, 2021

09.03.2021 / 22:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Conference Call Alert
Planegg/Munich, Germany, March 9, 2021

Invitation to MorphoSys' Full Year Results 2020 Conference Call on March 16, 2021

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and a leader in antibody, protein and peptide technologies, will publish its results for the financial year 2020 on March 15, 2021 at 10:00 pm CET (5:00 pm EDT).

MorphoSys' Management team will host a conference call and webcast on March 16, 2021 at 2:00 pm CET (9:00 am EDT) to present results for the financial year 2020 and provide an outlook for 2021.

The conference call will start with a presentation by the Management team followed by a Q&A session. Presenters will be:

- Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer

- Sung Lee, Chief Financial Officer

- Roland Wandeler, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer

- Malte Peters, M.D., Chief Research & Development Officer

A live webcast and slides will be made available at the Media and Investors section under Conferences on MorphoSys' website, http://www.morphosys.com.

Dial-in number for the conference call (2:00 pm CET; 1:00 pm GMT; 9:00 am EDT):

Germany: +49 69 201 744 220

For UK residents: +44 203 009 2470
For US residents: +1 877 423 0830
(all numbers reachable from any geography)
Participant PIN: 38386816#
Please dial in 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference.

A replay of the conference will also be available at the corporate website following the live event.

About MorphoSys
MorphoSys is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases. Based on its leading expertise in antibody, protein and peptide technologies, MorphoSys, together with its partners, has developed and contributed to the development of more than 100 product candidates, of which more than 25 are currently in clinical development. In 2017, Tremfya(R), developed by Janssen Research & Development, LLC and marketed by Janssen Biotech, Inc., for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, became the first drug based on MorphoSys' antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. In July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval of the company's proprietary product Monjuvi(R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in combination with lenalidomide in patients with a certain type of lymphoma.

DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Invitation to MorphoSys' Full Year Results 2020 Conference Call on March 16, 2021
09.03.2021 / 22:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Conference Call Alert

