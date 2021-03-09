 

Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 22:01  |  26   |   |   

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Pascal Touchon, President and Chief Executive Officer, and AJ Joshi, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

A live webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investors & Media – News & Events section of atarabio.com. An archived replay will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the live webcast.

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.
 Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (@Atarabio) is a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease. With our lead program in Phase 3 clinical development, Atara is the most advanced allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company and intends to rapidly deliver off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Our platform leverages the unique biology of EBV T cells and has the capability to treat a wide range of EBV-associated diseases, or other serious diseases through incorporation of engineered CARs (chimeric antigen receptors) or TCRs (T-cell receptors). Atara is applying this one platform to create a robust pipeline including: tab-cel in Phase 3 development for Epstein-Barr virus-driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD); ATA188, a T-cell immunotherapy targeting EBV antigens as a potential treatment for multiple sclerosis; and multiple next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) immunotherapies for both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Improving patients’ lives is our mission and we will never stop working to bring transformative therapies to those in need. Atara is headquartered in South San Francisco and our leading-edge research, development and manufacturing facility is based in Thousand Oaks, California. For additional information about the company, please visit atarabio.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Investors
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
WORKHORSE GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse ...
Moderna Named Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company for 2021
Dropbox to Acquire DocSend
Cyclo Therapeutics Receives Positive Opinion from the Paediatric Committee of the European ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
01.03.21
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Operational Progress
18.02.21
Atara Biotherapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021
08.02.21
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Key Data for Advancing the Development of Tab-cel and ATA188 at the 2021 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meeting Digital Experience