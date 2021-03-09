Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Pascal Touchon, President and Chief Executive Officer, and AJ Joshi, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

A live webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investors & Media – News & Events section of atarabio.com. An archived replay will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the live webcast.