DiaMedica Therapeutics Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DM199 for Treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke

The webinar will feature presentations by KOLs Scott Kasner, M.D., University of Pennsylvania, and Paolo Madeddu, M.D., University of Bristol, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with AIS and the rationale for the treatment of stroke and stroke recurrence with DM199. Drs. Kasner and Madeddu will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for neurological and kidney diseases, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on DM199, the Company’s lead asset for the treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS), on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 12:00pm Eastern Time.

DiaMedica Therapeutics' management team will also provide an update on the product candidate DM199 for acute ischemic stroke and stroke recurrence prevention. DM199 is a recombinant (synthetic) form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 (KLK1). KLK1 is a serine protease (protein) that plays an important role in the regulation of diverse physiological processes including blood flow, inflammation, fibrosis, oxidative stress and neurogenesis via a molecular mechanism that increases production of nitric oxide and prostaglandin.

DiaMedica plans to submit an investigational new drug (IND) application to the FDA for the phase 2/3 study in the first quarter of 2021.

Dr. Scott E. Kasner earned his B.S. in Physics and Zoology from Duke University, M.D. from Yale University, and a Master’s of Science in Clinical Epidemiology (M.S.C.E.) from the University of Pennsylvania. He trained in Neurology at the University of Pennsylvania, and then in Stroke and Neurocritical Care at the University of Texas at Houston. He joined the faculty at the University of Pennsylvania in 1997 and is currently the Ruth M. & Tristram C. Colket Jr. President’s Distinguished Professor of Neurology, Chief of the Division of Stroke and Cerebrovascular Disease, Vice Chair for Clinical Affairs, and Director of the Joint Commission-certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. He is a Fellow of the American Heart Association and was a longstanding member of its Stroke Council Leadership Committee. He chaired the AHA’s Stroke Oversight Committee and the Early Career Investigator committee. He was awarded the 2000 Michael Pessin Stroke Leadership Award by the American Academy of Neurology and the 2012 Stroke Council Award by the American Heart Association. Dr. Kasner has had leadership roles in many trials of novel interventions for acute stroke treatment, prevention, and recovery. He has authored over 300 publications, and he edited 2 textbooks focused on evidence-based stroke care. Dr. Kasner has been extolled as a teacher and mentor, with several teaching awards spanning his career.