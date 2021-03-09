Sonos Investor Event Provides First Comprehensive Overview for Investors Since its IPO and Introduces Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Targets Ahead of Prior Long-Term Targets

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) announced that it is hosting a virtual investor event today at 4:00 pm EST (1:00 pm PST) to provide a comprehensive update on its business and financial outlook for fiscal year 2024. The event is accessible at the Sonos Investor Relations website.

The company is also introducing Sonos Roam, the ultra-portable smart speaker built to deliver great sound at home and on any adventure. fully connected to your Sonos system on WiFi at home and automatically switching to Bluetooth when you’re on the go, Roam’s powerful, adaptable sound defies expectations for a speaker of its size. Roam is available starting April 20 for $169 MSRP and customers can pre-order today on sonos.com. For full product details visit the Sonos Newsroom.