Sonos Investor Event Provides First Comprehensive Overview for Investors Since its IPO and Introduces Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Targets Ahead of Prior Long-Term Targets
Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) announced that it is hosting a virtual investor event today at 4:00 pm EST (1:00 pm PST) to provide a comprehensive update on its business and financial outlook for fiscal year 2024. The event is accessible at the Sonos Investor Relations website.
The company is also introducing Sonos Roam, the ultra-portable smart speaker built to deliver great sound at home and on any adventure. fully connected to your Sonos system on WiFi at home and automatically switching to Bluetooth when you’re on the go, Roam’s powerful, adaptable sound defies expectations for a speaker of its size. Roam is available starting April 20 for $169 MSRP and customers can pre-order today on sonos.com. For full product details visit the Sonos Newsroom.
Highlights
- Sonos is just getting started. The company believes it’s just scratching the surface of its long-term opportunity. Sonos was in 11 million homes at the end of fiscal year 2020, representing only approximately 9% of the 116 million affluent homes in its existing markets1. On the revenue side, Sonos accounted for approximately 7% of the total spend in the $18 billion premium home audio market in 20202, and expects to expand into the broader $89 billion global audio opportunity over the long-term.
- Sonos has a unique model that serves customers and enables it to continue building a sustainable, profitable business. Sonos believes the power of its business model is that customers can start with one product and expand to more over time, and its customers have proven they do just that. The company has increased its efficiency in attracting new customers, and existing and new customers continue to add additional Sonos products over time as they build out their system. Customers who purchased products in 2005, the year Sonos shipped its first product, have continued to return through 2020 to add additional ones, illustrating the power and longevity of the company’s model.
-
Sonos plans to seize this opportunity by focusing on three key strategic initiatives.
- Expanding its Brand
- Expanding its Offerings
- Driving Operational Excellence.
Fiscal 2024 Targets
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare