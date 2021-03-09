 

PotlatchDeltic Announces Changes to Recreational Program in Idaho

PotlatchDeltic Corporation today announced several changes to its Idaho Recreation Program. Effective May 10 through October 20 annually, no campfires or open burning will be allowed on its property in the State of Idaho, except at leased campsites. A full burn ban restricting all campfires will be separately issued, if necessary, during times of increasing fire danger in the summer. Firewood permits will no longer be offered due to the risks of wildfire ignition. Additional changes include eliminating season-long camping permits in a transition to leased campsites for the season. However, 14-day camping permits will still be available, with restrictions on camping in proximity to leased campsites. Additional information about PotlatchDeltic’s Idaho properties can be found online at www.potlatchdeltic.com. PotlatchDeltic urges all visitors to Idaho’s forests to exercise extreme caution in regards to fire while recreating this summer.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.



