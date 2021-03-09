TransAct Secures First Restaurant BOHA! Restaurant Operations Platform Order

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced that it has secured its first BOHA! ROP (Restaurant Operations Platform) order for thirteen restaurants that are part of a multi-concept, full-service restaurant company. TransAct estimates total annual recurring revenue per unit (“ARPU”) will be at least $1,800, and will also include one-time hardware revenue of at least $2,800 per location. The company expects to be fully deployed by year end.

“We are thrilled to announce our first restaurant BOHA! ROP order and are beginning to see momentum building in the pipeline for this unique offering,” said Bart C. Shuldman, Chairman and CEO of TransAct Technologies. “As a full-service back of house operations platform, BOHA! ROP gives operators the control they need, exactly where they need it. We look forward to onboarding our new client and welcoming many more to the BOHA! ecosystem.”