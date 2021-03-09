TransAct Secures First Restaurant BOHA! Restaurant Operations Platform Order
TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced that it has secured its first BOHA! ROP (Restaurant Operations Platform) order for thirteen restaurants that are part of a multi-concept, full-service restaurant company. TransAct estimates total annual recurring revenue per unit (“ARPU”) will be at least $1,800, and will also include one-time hardware revenue of at least $2,800 per location. The company expects to be fully deployed by year end.
“We are thrilled to announce our first restaurant BOHA! ROP order and are beginning to see momentum building in the pipeline for this unique offering,” said Bart C. Shuldman, Chairman and CEO of TransAct Technologies. “As a full-service back of house operations platform, BOHA! ROP gives operators the control they need, exactly where they need it. We look forward to onboarding our new client and welcoming many more to the BOHA! ecosystem.”
The full deployment of the BOHA! ROP order includes: BOHA! Labeling, Temp, Sense, Checklist, Timer, and Media Manager, along with the BOHA! Work Station, BOHA! Sensors, and BOHA! Gateway. These will be deployed in all 13 US locations along with BOHA! proprietary labels.
TransAct’s innovative iPad-based BOHA! ROP, which was announced in September, includes BOHA! hardware as well as a core suite of software applications which provide restaurant operators with a single, digitized platform to manage and track food safety procedures and back-of-house operational processes. Pairing with the all-new BOHA! Work Station, ROP features TransAct’s new BOHA! Link technology which allows the iPad to wirelessly print to the BOHA! Work Station, as well as native iOS BOHA! applications which can be downloaded and installed directly from the Apple Business App Store.
BOHA! is the first single-vendor solution to combine applications for Food Safety Labeling, Temperature Monitoring of Food and Equipment, Inventory Management, Food Production, Timers, Food Recalls, Checklists & Procedures, and Equipment Service Management in one integrated platform. Each BOHA! solution combines cloud-based SaaS applications with hardware and accessories to deliver superior results for critical back-of-house operations. BOHA! offers a one-stop solution for restaurants and food service companies to address their current back-of-house operating requirements while providing a future-ready platform capable of addressing back-of-house operations.
