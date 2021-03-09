Square Publishes 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) today published its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report to provide an update on the progress of its efforts to operate a responsible and sustainable business while fostering an inclusive environment for its employees, customers, communities, and shareholders over the last year.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges 2020 brought, we were able to make meaningful advances across Square’s environmental, social, and governance initiatives,” said Neil Jorgensen, Global Environmental, Social, and Governance Lead at Square. “Our CSR Report reflects how our business evolved to meet the times, and we will continue to adapt as we strive to build a more inclusive and sustainable foundation in pursuit of our purpose of economic empowerment.”