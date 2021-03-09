 

AeroVironment Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Arcturus UAV Awarded Approximately $7 Million Task Order for U.S. Special Operations Command Mid-Endurance Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Arcturus UAV, now operating under the AeroVironment brand, was awarded a competitive task order valued at approximately $7 million from the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). The competitive task order is for a one-year period of performance, which started February 3, 2021.

With a best-in-class operational range of 185 km (115 mi) and 14+ hours of endurance, AeroVironment’s JUMP 20 is the ideal solution for multi-mission operations. (Photo: AeroVironment)

USSOCOM selected Arcturus UAV as one of six companies qualified for the potential $975 million Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) MEUAS contract in June 2020. The contract enables awardees to compete for site-specific task orders and provide USSOCOM with unmanned aircraft systems services and support for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations.

“Part of AeroVironment’s expanded portfolio of medium UAS, the fixed wing JUMP 20 is capable of vertical takeoff and landing, making it completely runway independent,” said Rick Pedigo, AeroVironment vice president of global sales and business development. “Runway independence maximizes the ability of customers to deploy the JUMP 20 in a broad range of locations and environments, while minimizing the logistical footprint required to operate it. JUMP 20 is also capable of hosting multiple different payload options, delivering true versatility and multi-mission capabilities to support a wide array of customer requirements.”

AeroVironment recently successfully demonstrated the JUMP 20 for the U.S. Army Future Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (FTUAS) “Rodeo”, which took place from February 22 through March 5 at Fort Benning, Georgia.

AeroVironment previously announced the closing of the Arcturus UAV acquisition in a press release on February 22, 2021. To learn more about AeroVironment’s expanded portfolio of unmanned aircraft solutions, visit https://www.avinc.com/uas.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SOLUTIONS

AeroVironment’s portfolio of intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems includes small footprint, runway-independent unmanned aircraft systems. The JUMP 20, T-20 and Puma LE provide extended range, multi-payload capabilities, and the Puma RQ-20, Raven RQ-11B, Wasp RQ-12A, VAPOR Helicopter and automated Quantix Recon deliver highly tactical, frontline situational awareness. These solutions deliver increased, multi-mission capabilities and the option of selecting the appropriate aircraft based on the type of mission to be performed. These capabilities have the potential to provide significant force protection and force multiplication benefits to small tactical units and security personnel, as well as greater safety, scalability and cost-savings to commercial operators. AeroVironment provides turnkey ISR and support services worldwide to ensure a consistently high level of mission success. AeroVironment has delivered tens of thousands of new and replacement unmanned air vehicles to customers within the United States and to more than 50 allied governments. For more information, visit https://www.avinc.com/uas.

