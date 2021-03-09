 

Transphorm Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQB: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Fulfilled purchase order for high-volume power adapter application and secured new wins for seven-figure unit volumes
  • Secured order for a Gen 4 GaN in power supply targeted at crypto mining application
  • Demonstrated new Gen 5 SuperGaN device, featuring the world’s lowest packaged on-resistance GaN device and 25% lower power loss over Silicon Carbide (SiC) in a standard TO247 package, and began sampling for Electric Vehicle application
  • Announced Bel Power Solutions is incorporating Transphorm’s high voltage GaN FETs into a family of 1.5 to 3.2 kW Titanium efficiency power supplies
  • Released availability of new power supply reference design virtual prototype in collaboration with partner, Keysight Technologies
  • Entered into expanded $4 million, multi-year cooperation and development agreement with Yaskawa Electric
  • Successfully completed private placement of common stock, generating gross proceeds of $15 million

“The fourth quarter marked a strong finish to a successful year, as we continued to make significant progress on our design win momentum, strategic partnerships and go-to-market initiatives,” said Mario Rivas, Transphorm’s CEO. “The compelling combination of high reliability and high performance offered by Transphorm’s GaN power devices is contributing to increased adoption across an expanded customer base and target applications in fast-charging adapters, data center servers and crypto mining, as well as electric vehicles. As a result, we’ve entered 2021 with strong momentum and a healthy order backlog that we believe will drive meaningful product revenue growth as we continue to ramp volume shipments for an increasing number of design wins throughout the coming year.”

Fourth Quarter of 2020 Results

Revenue was $2.0 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $9.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, which included $9.0 million in licensing revenue. For the full year 2020, revenue was $11.4 million and compared to full year revenue of $11.9 million in 2019.

Operating expenses were $4.5 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $4.3 million in the prior quarter and $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 operating expenses consisted of R&D expenses of $1.5 million and SG&A expenses of $3.1 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a net loss of $4.7 million, or ($0.13) per share, compared to a net loss of $6.7 million, or ($0.19) per share, in the prior quarter and net income of $2.4 million, or $0.09 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year 2020, the Company recorded a net loss of $17.9 million, or ($0.56) per share, compared with a net loss of $15.3 million, or ($0.54) per share, for the full year 2019.

Cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2020 were $14.7 million, compared to $4.4 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and $2.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.

Conference Call

Transphorm will host a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to review the Company’s fourth quarter results and provide a business update. The conference call will be webcast live over the Internet with an associated slide presentation, which can be accessed by all interested parties in the Investor Relations section of Transphorm’s website at www.transphormusa.com. Investors and analysts may also join the conference call by dialing 1-833-529-0218 and providing the conference ID 6656513. For those unable to attend the live webcast, a replay and the supporting presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference call and for approximately 90 days in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. Additionally, a telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and through March 16, 2021. The telephone replay can be accessed by dialing +1-416-621-4642 and entering the conference ID 6656513.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company’s technology and product offerings, industry acceptance of GaN technology, and the Company’s pipeline and future anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to Transphorm’s operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital; competition; the ability of Transphorm to protect its intellectual property rights; and other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Transphorm, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(in thousands except share and per share data)

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

14,694

 

 

$

2,875

 

Accounts receivable, net, including related parties

844

 

 

709

 

Inventory

1,627

 

 

990

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,061

 

 

783

 

Total current assets

18,226

 

 

5,357

 

Property and equipment, net

1,324

 

 

1,770

 

Goodwill

1,397

 

 

1,325

 

Intangible assets, net

988

 

 

1,313

 

Other assets

291

 

 

497

 

Total assets

$

22,226

 

 

$

10,262

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

3,182

 

 

$

2,383

 

Deferred revenue

674

 

 

 

Development loan

10,000

 

 

5,000

 

Revolving credit facility, including accrued interest

10,153

 

 

10,458

 

Unfunded commitment to joint venture

1,466

 

 

1,688

 

Accrued payroll and benefits

1,215

 

 

1,159

 

Total current liabilities

26,690

 

 

20,688

 

Development loans, net of current portion

 

 

10,000

 

Promissory note

15,392

 

 

16,169

 

Total liabilities

42,082

 

 

46,857

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Convertible preferred stock:

 

 

 

Series 1, $0.0001 par value; no shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020; 12,438,704 shares authorized and 12,433,953 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019

 

 

39,658

 

Series 2, $0.0001 par value; no shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020; 7,507,699 shares authorized and 7,499,996 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019

 

 

30,000

 

Series 3, $0.0001 par value; no shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020; 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019

 

 

16,000

 

Total convertible preferred stock

 

 

85,658

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ deficit:

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 750,000,000 shares authorized and 40,278,496 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020; 29,012,034 shares authorized and 4,220,998 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019

4

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

142,736

 

 

22,404

 

Accumulated deficit

(161,824)

 

 

(143,915)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(772)

 

 

(742)

 

Total stockholders’ deficit

(19,856)

 

 

(122,253)

 

Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit

$

22,226

 

 

$

10,262

 

Transphorm, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(in thousands except share and per share data)

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue, net, including related parties

$

11,371

 

 

$

11,934

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

6,682

 

 

6,492

 

Research and development

5,584

 

 

8,146

 

Sales and marketing

2,174

 

 

2,609

 

General and administrative

10,328

 

 

6,606

 

Total operating expenses

24,768

 

 

23,853

 

Loss from operations

(13,397)

 

 

(11,919)

 

Interest expense

760

 

 

758

 

Loss in joint venture

6,836

 

 

3,703

 

Changes in fair value of promissory note

(927)

 

 

167

 

Other income, net

(2,157)

 

 

(1,264)

 

Loss before tax expense

(17,909)

 

 

(15,283)

 

Tax expense

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(17,909)

 

 

$

(15,283)

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.56)

 

 

$

(0.54)

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

31,739,801

 

 

28,153,605

 

Transphorm, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(17,909)

 

 

$

(15,283)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Inventory write-off

435

 

 

155

 

Depreciation and amortization

835

 

 

1,216

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

110

 

 

 

Licensing revenue from a related party

(5,000)

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

1,525

 

 

566

 

Interest cost

610

 

 

608

 

Loss in joint venture

6,836

 

 

3,703

 

Changes in fair value of promissory note

(927)

 

 

167

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

(245)

 

 

(429)

 

Inventory

(1,072)

 

 

(293)

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(283)

 

 

(154)

 

Other assets

206

 

 

(42)

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

34

 

 

509

 

Deferred revenue

674

 

 

(3,000)

 

Accrued payroll and benefits

56

 

 

(13)

 

Net cash used in operating activities

(14,115)

 

 

(12,290)

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(58)

 

 

(203)

 

Investment in joint venture

(7,348)

 

 

(2,698)

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(7,406)

 

 

(2,901)

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from development loans

 

 

15,000

 

Proceeds from stock option exercise

32

 

 

 

Payment for repurchase of common stock

(211)

 

 

 

Loan repayment

(50)

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of offering cost

33,387

 

 

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

33,158

 

 

15,000

 

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

182

 

 

(3)

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

11,819

 

 

(194)

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,875

 

 

3,069

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

14,694

 

 

$

2,875

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

 

 

 

Interest expense paid

$

915

 

 

$

496

 

Supplemental non-cash financing activity:

 

 

 

Private placement offering cost

$

223

 

 

$

177

 

Development loan reduction related to licensing revenue

$

5,000

 

 

$

 

 



Wertpapier


