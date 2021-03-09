Colony Credit Real Estate Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) (the “Company”) today announced the Board of Directors set March 19, 2021 as the record date for the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually on May 5, 2021 at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Information on the virtual meeting will be included in the Company’s 2021 proxy statement.

