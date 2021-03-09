Oak Street Health Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“We are incredibly proud of the impact the Oak Street team made on our patients and communities in 2020 and the accompanied operational and financial results, and we could not be more excited to continue our performance in 2021 and beyond,” said Mike Pykosz, Chief Executive Officer of Oak Street Health. “In 2020, we delivered record revenue of $883 million, representing growth of 59%, despite significant challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We opened a record 28 new centers during the year, including 12 in the fourth quarter, allowing us to bring our outstanding quality of care and patient experience to thousands of new older adults. In addition to our rapid growth, we continued to innovate our care model to meet our patients’ needs during the pandemic, including deploying telehealth capabilities, mobilizing and providing last mile food delivery, offering free COVID-19 testing, and now operating clinics to vaccinate our patients and communities. In what has been the most challenging year in the history of Oak Street Health, our results underscore the power of our model, the ingenuity and agility of our tenacious team, and our commitment to rebuild healthcare as it should be.”

Mr. Pykosz continued, “Our prospects for 2021 are equally appealing. Our center cohort performance continues to improve over time, with newer vintages ramping faster than the already strong center ramps from our earlier vintages. Based on our continued and consistent strong unit economics in 2020, we will accelerate our pace of new centers even further in 2021, with a goal of opening 38-42 additional centers, an increase from the expectations of 25-30 that we communicated following our initial public offering. As our communities continue to reopen, there is a tremendous opportunity to re-energize our community outreach model, which we believe positions us well to deliver a strong year of patient growth. While 2020 was a remarkable year, we are enthusiastic about all that we intend to accomplish in 2021, further enhancing our leading position in the value-based, primary care market.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $248.7 million, up 43% year over year.

The Company cared for approximately 64,500 risk-based patients, representing 66% of its total patients.

Loss from operations 1 was $(90.7) million, compared to $(44.0) million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

was $(90.7) million, compared to $(44.0) million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Platform contribution 2 was $12.1 million, up 397% year over year.

was $12.1 million, up 397% year over year. Net loss 1 was $(90.7) million, compared to $(45.9) million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

was $(90.7) million, compared to $(45.9) million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA 3 was $(43.5) million, compared to $(36.2) million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

was $(43.5) million, compared to $(36.2) million in the fourth quarter of 2019. As of December 31, 2020, the Company operated 79 centers4, compared to 51 centers as of December 31, 2019.

__________________

1 Includes stock based and unit-based compensation of $43.0 million and $1.9 million as of the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. The majority of the increase is due to the modification of vesting terms related to the equity converted as part of the IPO and not incremental grants of equity.

2 Platform contribution is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure, defined as total revenues less the sum of (i) medical claims expense and (ii) cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization. This measure is reconciled to loss from operations as the most directly comparable GAAP measure as set forth in the accompanying “Platform Contribution Reconciliation” section.

3 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure and is reconciled to net loss as the most directly comparable GAAP measure as set forth in the accompanying “Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation” section. We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss, excluding other income (expense), taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based and unit-based compensation and transaction/ offering related costs.

4 Our 2020 year end center count includes the three locations associated with our Walmart partnership.

Outlook for First Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Three Months Ending Twelve Months Ending March 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 Low High Low High (dollars in millions) (dollars in millions) Centers 84 85 117 121 At-risk patients 74,500 75,000 105,000 110,000 Revenue $ 280 285 $ 1,275 1,325 Adjusted EBITDA $ (25 ) (20 ) $ (215 ) (165 )

We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and have not provided forward-looking guidance for net loss, because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact net loss, including stock-based compensation, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. However, for fiscal year 2021, depreciation and amortization is expected to be $15.0 million.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 80 centers across Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Indiana, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee, New York and Mississippi. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment and receptivity to our technology and services; (iii) results of litigation or a security incident; (iv) the loss of one or more key customers or partners; (v) the impact of COVID-19 on our business and results of operation; and (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified team members. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to the final Registration Statement filed with the SEC on August 5, 2020 and the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 expected to be filed with the SEC on March 10, 2021. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) As of December 31, 2020 As of December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 409,309 $ 33,987 Restricted cash 10,416 8,266 Other patient receivables, net 7,598 729 Capitated accounts receivable 248,902 167,429 Prepaid expenses 6,765 1,382 Other current assets 4,187 8,028 Total current assets 687,177 219,821 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 78,791 67,396 Security deposits 1,339 1,494 Goodwill 9,634 9,634 Intangible assets, net 2,965 3,352 Other long-term assets 1,072 125 Total assets $ 780,978 $ 301,822 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY/MEMBERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,816 $ 10,757 Accrued compensation and benefits 31,969 28,610 Liability for unpaid claims 262,092 170,629 Other liabilities 12,612 11,001 Current portion of long-term debt - 18,507 Total current liabilities 315,489 239,504 Long-term liabilities: Deferred rent expense 13,532 12,901 Other long-term liabilities 28,739 10,816 Long-term debt, net of current portion - 62,840 Total liabilities 357,760 326,061 Redeemable investor units - 320,639 Stockholders' equity/members' deficit: Members' capital - 4,192 Common stock 241 - Additional paid-in capital 971,781 - Accumulated deficit (555,843 ) (354,355 ) Total stockholders' equity/members' deficit allocated to the Company 416,179 (350,163 ) Noncontrolling interests 7,039 5,285 Total stockholders' equity/members' deficit 423,218 (344,878 ) Total liabilities, redeemable investor units and stockholders' equity/members' deficit $ 780,978 $ 301,822

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Revenues: Capitated revenue $ 234,899 $ 168,453 $ 851,275 $ 539,909 Other patient service revenue 13,803 5,147 31,490 16,695 Total revenues 248,702 173,600 882,765 556,604 Operating expenses: Medical claims expense 175,536 126,376 617,845 385,998 Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization 61,025 44,783 187,510 140,853 Sales and marketing 26,764 14,259 64,211 46,189 Corporate, general and administrative expenses 72,942 29,965 185,495 79,592 Depreciation and amortization 3,166 2,215 11,225 7,848 Total operating expenses 339,433 217,598 1,066,286 660,480 Loss from operations (90,731 ) (43,998 ) (183,521 ) (103,876 ) Other income/(expense) Interest expense, net 24 (1,962 ) (8,712 ) (5,651 ) Other 4 25 156 84 Total other expense 28 (1,937 ) (8,556 ) (5,567 ) Net loss $ (90,703 ) $ (45,935 ) $ (192,077 ) $ (109,443 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,589 1,429 4,087 1,581 Net loss attributable to the Company $ (87,114 ) $ (44,506 ) $ (187,990 ) $ (107,862 ) Undeclared and deemed dividends $ - $ (7,649 ) $ (27,220 ) $ (29,371 ) Net loss attributable to common stock/unitholders (87,114 ) (52,155 ) (215,210 ) (137,233 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding - basic and diluted5 219,003,572 N/A 218,825,324 N/A Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.40 ) N/A $ (0.55 ) N/A

__________________

5 The Company analyzed the calculation of earnings per unit for the periods prior to the IPO (completed August 10, 2020) and determined that it resulted in values that would not be meaningful to the users of these consolidated financial statements. Therefore, earnings per unit information has not been presented for the three and twelve-months ended December 31, 2019. The basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and twelve-months ended December 31, 2020 is applicable only for the period from August 10, 2020 to December 31, 2020, which is the period following the IPO and related restructuring transactions and presents the period that the Company had outstanding common stock.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss (192,077 ) (109,443 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization of discount on debt and related issuance costs 4,432 1,353 Depreciation and amortization 11,225 7,848 Stock and unit-based compensation, net of forfeitures 77,431 3,729 Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets - - Change in fair value of bifurcated derivative 152 (663 ) Change in fair value of warrant obligation - - Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (88,342 ) (86,403 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,542 ) (4,091 ) Security deposits and other long-term assets (42 ) (155 ) Accounts payable (3,291 ) 3,782 Accrued compensation and benefits 3,359 15,448 Liability for unpaid claims 91,462 102,455 Other current liabilities 1,612 4,600 Other long-term liabilities 17,771 282 Deferred rent expense 631 5,712 Net cash used in operating activities (77,219 ) (55,546 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of business - (166 ) Purchase of promissory note (750 ) - Purchases of property and equipment (20,883 ) (27,705 ) Net cash used in investing activities (21,633 ) (27,871 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering 377,343 - Payments of underwriting fees, net of discounts and offering costs (26,114 ) - Proceeds from long-term debt - 49,457 Principal payments on long-term debt (80,000 ) - End of term charge and prepayments for debt paydown (5,779 ) - Proceeds from issuance of redeemable investor units 224,362 1,500 Capital contributions from minority interest partners 5,943 2,646 Capital distributions to minority interest partners (102 ) - Tender Offer - Common Units (19,393 ) - Tender Offer - Investor Units - - Proceeds from exercise of warrants - - Proceeds from exercise of options - Common Units 64 - Proceeds from exercise of options - Investor Units - - Net cash provided by financing activities 476,324 53,603 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 377,472 (29,814 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 42,253 72,067 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 419,725 42,253

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of these financial measures are considered “non-GAAP” financial measures within the meaning of Item 10 of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of our results of operations and the factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by our management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. However, non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures used by us may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including our competitors. To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose the following Non-GAAP measures: patient contribution, platform contribution and Adjusted EBITDA as these are performance measures that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because patient contribution, platform contribution and Adjusted EBITDA facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities.

Patient Contribution Reconciliation

Patient Contribution is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as capitated revenue less medical claims expense. The following is a reconciliation of our loss from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Patient Contribution, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands), (unaudited) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Loss from operations $ (90,731 ) $ (43,998 ) $ (183,521 ) $ (103,876 ) Other patient service revenue (13,803 ) (5,147 ) (31,490 ) (16,695 ) Cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization 61,025 44,783 187,510 140,853 Sales and marketing 26,764 14,259 64,211 46,189 Corporate, general and administrative expenses 72,942 29,965 185,495 79,592 Depreciation and amortization 3,166 2,215 11,225 7,848 Patient contribution $ 59,363 $ 42,077 $ 233,430 $ 153,911

Platform Contribution Reconciliation

Platform Contribution is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as total revenues less the sum of medical claims expense and cost of care, excluding depreciation and amortization. The following is a reconciliation of our loss from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Platform Contribution, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands), (unaudited) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Loss from operations $ (90,731 ) $ (43,998 ) $ (183,521 ) $ (103,876 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,166 2,215 11,225 7,848 Corporate, general and administrative 72,942 29,965 185,495 79,592 Sales and marketing 26,764 14,259 64,211 46,189 Platform contribution $ 12,141 $ 2,441 $ 77,410 $ 29,753

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net loss adjusted to exclude (i) stock and unit-based compensation expense, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) other income, net and (iv) transaction and offering costs. Our management team uses Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure in order to assess our operating performance. Because adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities. The following is a reconciliation of our net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBTIDA, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands), (unaudited) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net loss $ (90,703 ) $ (45,935 ) $ (192,077 ) $ (109,443 ) Interest expense and other income (28 ) 1,937 8,556 5,567 Depreciation and amortization 3,166 2,215 11,225 7,848 Stock and unit-based compensation 42,971 1,895 78,612 4,099 Transaction / offering related costs 1,110 3,685 1,110 3,685 Adjusted EBITDA $ (43,484 ) $ (36,203 ) $ (92,574 ) $ (88,244 )

