Aspen Technology to Present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 16 at 11:40 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.aspentech.com/.