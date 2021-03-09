 

Penn National Gaming to Launch Barstool Sportsbook Mobile App in Illinois

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN)(“Penn National” or the “Company”) announced today that the Illinois Gaming Board (“IGB”) has approved the Company’s application to offer online sports wagering in Illinois. The Company plans to launch its Barstool Sportsbook mobile app on iOS and android, as well as for desktop users, at 12:00pm CST on March 11th, 2021.

“We are extremely excited to launch our online Barstool Sportsbook in Illinois just as the college basketball regular season wraps up and bettors begin their preparations for March Madness,” said Jay Snowden, President and CEO of Penn National. “Dan ‘Big Cat’ Katz started Barstool Chicago in 2012 and has worked with Chief, Eddie, Carl, and ‘White Sox’ Dave to develop a tremendous following across the state by covering all things Windy City through daily blogs and social media content, including the immensely popular ‘Red Line Radio’ podcast. As the only gaming operator with a fully integrated sports media and entertainment partner, our customers in Illinois will now be able to engage with these Barstool personalities through the online Barstool Sportsbook and enjoy their unique take on Chicago sports.”

Penn National expects to offer a number of promotional bets during the launch of the mobile Barstool Sportsbook in Illinois, including odds boosts on the Cubs and White Sox to win the 2021 World Series, a $1,000 risk-free bet after an initial deposit, and an array of wagering options related to the upcoming March Madness college basketball tournament, among others.

“On behalf of the Penn Interactive team and our partners at Barstool Sports, I want to thank the IGB for their approval of our online sports betting application,” added Mr. Snowden. “Alongside our risk management and platform providers, Kambi and White Hat Gaming, we have developed an online sports betting app which is attracting new and existing Penn National customers as evidenced by our performance to-date in Michigan and Pennsylvania. We are eager to leverage the building momentum for the Barstool Sportsbook app with our launch in Illinois and the additional launches we have planned for 2021.”

About Penn National Gaming

With the nation's largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 41 properties across 19 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company's properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L'Auberge. Our wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. The Company's omni-channel approach is bolstered by the mychoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 20 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offers, experiences, and service levels in the industry.

The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Hollywood Casino Joliet Partnering With Illinois Department of Public Health to Host COVID-19 Mobile Testing Program
2 Top-Wachstumsaktien, die heftig steigen könnten
Penn National Gaming Secures Sports Betting and Online Casino Market Access in New York Through Strategic Partnership With Rivers Casino

Penn National Gaming Has Resumed Operations at More Than 70 Percent of the Company’s 41 Properties