 

Equitable Holdings Appoints Robin M. Raju Chief Financial Officer

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH), the financial services holding company comprised of Equitable and AllianceBernstein, today announced the appointment of Robin M. Raju to Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, pending approval from the Equitable Holdings Board of Directors. Raju will report to Mark Pearson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Equitable Holdings, and continue to serve on the company’s Management Committee.

“Robin has been at the core of our pivotal moments as an independent organization, helping to grow our business, manage our capital and enhance our risk framework. I have every confidence that, as CFO, Robin will continue to actively shape our organization, driving value for our clients and shareholders,” said Mark Pearson. “At Equitable, we know the decisions we make today impact not only our organization but also the financial well-being of the millions of Americans we proudly serve. Robin’s technical expertise, strategic vision and proven track record will help ensure Equitable delivers on its promises for generations to come.”

As the current Head of Individual Retirement, Raju brings deep industry experience to the role, having led the development of innovative, economically sound solutions which help clients navigate market uncertainty and achieve their financial goals. A 17-year veteran of the company, Raju has held numerous positions in the finance organization, including Treasurer of Equitable Holdings and CFO for the company’s retirement, protection and wealth management businesses. In this capacity, Raju led the preparation for Equitable Holdings’ successful IPO in May of 2018. He also spearheaded Equitable Holdings’ landmark reinsurance transaction with Venerable which, upon closing, will significantly de-risk the company’s balance sheet, unlock meaningful economic value and accelerate capital return for shareholders.

Raju succeeds Anders Malmstrom, who after nine years with the company has decided to return to his home country of Switzerland to be closer to his family. Pearson added, “I would like to thank Anders for his many contributions over the last decade. We would not be the strong and resilient organization we are today without his leadership.” Malmstrom will remain CFO through March 31 to support the transition.

The company also announced the following appointments of tenured leaders within the organization, demonstrating its commitment to talent mobility:

  • Steve Scanlon, current Head of Group Retirement for Equitable, has been appointed Head of the company’s Individual Retirement business, which represents c. 60% of Equitable Holdings’ earnings. Equitable* is a leading variable annuity provideri with $117 billion in account value from 900,000 policies, providing income in retirement and protection for clients.
  • Jessica Baehr, current Head of Investor Relations, has been appointed Head of Group Retirement. Equitable is the leading 403(b) retirement plan provider in the K-12 educators market by contributions, assets under management and participants, proudly serving more than 800,000 educators.ii Equitable also provides 457 plans for local governments and municipalities, and 401(k) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Today, the company is entrusted with more than $42 billion in account value from one million clients.

About Equitable Holdings:

