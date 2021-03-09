 

Infinity Announces the Date of Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

09.03.2021, 22:01  |  26   |   |   

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer, will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and provide an update on eganelisib development.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

 

Date:

March 16, 2021

Time:

4:30 pm Eastern Time

Toll Free:

(877) 316-5293

International:

(631) 291-4526

Conference ID:

7174736

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/24t7wsio

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the Investors/Media section of Infinity's website at www.infi.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available on Infinity's website for 30 days.

About Infinity and eganelisib

Infinity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer, in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-275 is a global, randomized, placebo-controlled study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq and Abraxane in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin in front-line RCC. In collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Infinity is evaluating a checkpoint inhibitor-free, novel combination regimen of eganelisib plus etrumadenant (dual adenosine receptor antagonist) plus Doxil in advanced TNBC patients. With these studies Infinity is evaluating eganelisib in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-naïve, and front-line and second line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

Opdivo is a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb.
Tecentriq is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
Abraxane is a registered trademark of Abraxis BioScience, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb Company.
Avastin is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
Doxil is a registered trademark of Baxter Healthcare Corporation.



Wertpapier


