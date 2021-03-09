 

Ontrak Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 22:05  |  22   |   |   

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled, virtualized healthcare company, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Management Commentary

“While we are extremely disappointed by the upcoming loss of our Ontrak-A contract in June 2021, we are focused on the growth opportunities ahead of us with existing and new customers," said Terren Peizer, Ontrak Chairman and CEO. “During the fourth quarter, expanded programs with existing health plans and signed contract renewals with current customers resulted in strong enrollment rates which we expect to see continue through 2021. The tailwinds to our financial performance as we enter 2021 are:

  • Very rapid enrollment of members under our Ontrak-CI contract, which expanded in October 2020 and already tops 5,100 members.
  • A severe shortage of quality behavioral health providers which has heightened the value of our contractual relationships with over 11,600 high quality behavioral health providers whom we train and from whom we receive valuable member progress reports. We anticipate this number to grow to approximately 15,000 in Q2, resulting in the largest qualified behavioral health provider network in the industry.
  • Continued momentum in our pipeline and expansions driven by health plan customer confidence in our member engagement, evidence-based care programs and proven savings and associated ROI. Our other existing customers besides Ontrak-A have either already signed extensions or expansions with us, or are expected to in the next month.
  • Record high member satisfaction levels demonstrated by an industry leading Q4 2020 Net Promoter Score of 80 for our Ontrak program versus an NPS of 74 in Q3 2020.
  • The anticipated 2021 launch of Ontrak tiered care programs for the full spectrum of behavioral health needs from high to low acuity, designed to meet 100% of the behavioral health needs of those with undiagnosed and untreated behavioral health conditions.
  • The anticipated 2021 launch of an expanded suite of digital programs including mobile-first depression and anxiety modules that build upon the LifeDojo platform and scale our ability to serve more members in the rapidly growing behavioral health marketplace.
  • Recently signed contract expansions for LifeDojo solutions with a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and Dolby.”

Mr. Peizer continued, “As a market leader in telemental health with a high-quality network of over 11,600 behavioral health provider contractual relationships in 40 states plus Washington DC, Ontrak is uniquely positioned to deliver positive and durable outcomes for not only care avoidant but also care neutral and care seeking members of our health plan partners. We have a total addressable market opportunity of over $30 billion.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Highlights

  • Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $29.3 million, representing a 149% increase compared to the same period in 2019 and a 22% increase from the prior quarter.
  • Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $(1.8) million, yielding an operating loss margin of (6)% compared to an operating loss of $(7.0) million for the same period in 2019, yielding an operating loss margin of (60)%. Operating loss improved 39% from an operating loss of $(3.0) million in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $2.2 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $(4.6) million for the same period in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA improved sequentially by an average of $1.7 million in each of the quarters in 2020.
  • Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $(3.2) million, or a $(0.27) diluted net loss per common share (after deduction for declared and undeclared preferred stock dividends), compared to net loss of $(8.7) million, or a $(0.52) diluted net loss per share for the same period in 2019. Net loss and diluted net loss per common share improved 43% and 25% from net loss of $(5.7) million and $(0.36) diluted net loss per share in the third quarter of 2020, respectively.
  • Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $0.3 million, or a $(0.07) non-GAAP diluted net loss per common share (after deduction for declared and undeclared preferred stock dividends), compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(6.4) million, or a $(0.39) non-GAAP diluted net loss per share for the same period in 2019. Non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP diluted net loss per common share improved 109% and 65% from $(2.9) million non-GAAP net loss and $(0.20) non-GAAP diluted net loss per common share in the third quarter of 2020, respectively.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Highlights

  • Revenue for the full year of 2020 was $82.8 million, representing a 136% increase from prior year.
  • Operating loss for the full year of 2020 was $(14.9) million, yielding an operating loss margin of (18)% compared to an operating loss of $(20.0) million for the prior year, yielding an operating loss margin of (57)%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2020 was $(4.3) million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $(12.9) million for the prior year.
  • Net loss for the full year of 2020 was $(22.7) million, or a $(1.44) diluted net loss per common share (after deduction for declared and undeclared preferred stock dividends), compared to net loss of $(25.7) million, or a $(1.56) diluted net loss per share for the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP net loss for the full year of 2020 was $(12.0) million, or a $(0.82) non-GAAP diluted net loss per common share (after deduction for declared and undeclared preferred stock dividends), compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(18.9) million, or a $(1.15) non-GAAP diluted net loss per share for the prior year.

Fourth Quarter 2020 and Recent Operating Highlights:

  • Total enrolled members, including Ontrak-A members, increased to 15,702 at the end of Q4 2020 and to 15,524 as of the date of this release.
  • Gross enrollment for the two-month period ended February 28, 2021, excluding the Ontrak-A customer, was 2,683, reflecting a 60% annualized enrollment rate.
  • The Company renewed its contract with one of the nation's leading health insurance providers for its Ontrak-C solution in Texas.
  • The Company launched Ontrak-CI Program for a national health plan in 13 states for the three-year contract awarded in June.
  • The Company launched a new 3-year partnership with the Veterans Health Administration to transform suicide prevention care in the U.S.
  • The Company raised $44.9 million ($41.4 million net of underwriting fees and other offering expenses) through the issuance of 1,815,265 of 9.50% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock"). The non-convertible Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "OTRKP."
  • The Company's Board of Directors appointed Robert I. Newton as its General Counsel and Secretary.

Financial Outlook

The following outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and is subject to change in the future. This outlook solely represents existing and planned enrollment launches, and program expansions with current health plan partners.

For the year ending December 31, 2021, the Company provides the following outlook:

  • Revenue of $100 million. Initially, we were going to guide to 100% growth with revenues of $165 million. In light of Ontrak-A, we believe we are being conservative with our $100 million revenue guidance. Of that number, over $88 million is from customers with existing contracts or in the signature phase and those health plan partners remaining with us are already contemplating further expansions. Moreover, we see tremendous upside with large plans in our pipeline. Furthermore, we are continuing to develop our strategy to regain the Ontrak-A business emphasizing our validated medical cost savings and ROI, our NPS of 80, and our clinical outcomes.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call/webcast today at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT. Investors, analysts, employees and the general public can access the call by dialing (833) 519-1269 for U.S. participants or (914) 800-3841 for international participants, and referencing conference ID #4174875. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://www.ontrak-inc.com/investors.html.

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. (f/k/a Catasys, Inc.) is a leading AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. The company’s PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who are not getting the care they need. By combining predictive analytics with human engagement, Ontrak delivers improved member health and validated outcomes and savings to healthcare payers.

The company’s integrated, technology-enabled Ontrak programs, a critical component of the PRE platform, are designed to provide healthcare solutions to members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure, which result in high medical costs.

Ontrak has a unique ability to engage these members, who do not otherwise seek behavioral healthcare, leveraging proprietary enrollment capabilities built on deep insights into the drivers of care avoidance.

Ontrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered either in-person or via telehealth, along with care coaching and in-market Community Care Coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health, including loneliness. The company’s programs improve member health and deliver validated cost savings to healthcare payers of between 40 and 50 percent for enrolled members.

Learn more at www.ontrak-inc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may include for example statements regarding: growth and market opportunities; expansions with existing customers for new contracts and renewals; rapid enrollment rates; tailwinds, including statements of our expectations related to rapid enrollment under our Ontrak-CI contract, growth in, and value of, our provider contractual relationships, momentum in our pipeline and expansions and related health plan customers’ confidence in our programs and proven savings and associated ROI, the effect of our record high member satisfaction levels, the anticipated 2021 launch of our Ontrak tiered care programs and their ability to meet the needs of 100% of those with undiagnosed and untreated behavioral health conditions, the anticipated 2021 launch of an expanded suite of behavioral health programs and their scalability to serve more members, and recently signed contract expansions for our LifeDojo solutions; and statements regarding revenue growth in 2021 and our strategy to regain the Ontrak-A business. These forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations. These risk factors include, among others, changes in regulations or issuance of new regulations or interpretations; limited operating history; our inability to execute our business plan; increase our revenue and achieve profitability; lower than anticipated eligible members under our contracts; our inability to recognize revenue; lack of outcomes and statistically significant formal research studies; difficulty enrolling new members and maintaining existing members in our programs; the risk that the treatment programs might not be effective; difficulty in developing, exploiting and protecting proprietary technologies; intense competition and substantial regulation in the health care industry; business disruption and related risks resulting from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus 2019; high customer concentration; dependence on key personnel and the ability to recruit, retain and develop a large and diverse workforce; the risks associated with the adequacy of our existing cash resources and our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional capital when needed and our liquidity; and risks related to our ability to realize the potential benefits of and to effectively integrate acquisitions. You are urged to consider statements that include the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “expects,” “plan,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “continues,” “forecast,” “designed,” “goal,” or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward looking statements may include statements regarding potential additional spending on behavioral health, our path towards profitability, our momentum, anticipation of 2020 headwinds becoming 2021 tailwinds, surging demand for “telemental” health services, revenue from new launches, nationwide contracts upon which to expand, significant progress towards contracting with our increasing pipeline of potential partners, our confidence in our growth strategy for 2021 and beyond, and our outlook for future revenues and Adjusted EBITDA. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties we face, please refer to our most recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings which are available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, the Company has provided in this press release and the quarterly conference call held on the date hereof certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures presented include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP net loss, and Non-GAAP net loss per common share, which are not U.S. GAAP financial measures, and clarifies and enhances an understanding of our past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business.

EBITDA consists of net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition related costs, (gain) loss on change in fair value of warrant liability and write-off of debt issuance costs. We believe that making such adjustments provides investors meaningful information to understand our results of operations and the ability to analyze our financial and business trends on a period-to-period basis.

Non-GAAP net loss consists of net loss adjusted for stock-based compensation, acquisition related costs, (gain) loss on change in fair value of warrant liability and write-off of debt issuance costs. Non-GAAP net loss per common share consists of loss per share adjusted for non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders. We believe that making such adjustments provides investors meaningful information to understand our results of operations and the ability to analyze our financial and business trends on a period-to-period basis.

We believe the above non-GAAP financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the term EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP net loss and Non-GAAP net loss per common share may vary from that of others in our industry. Neither EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP net loss nor Non-GAAP net loss per common share should be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss, net loss per common share or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP as measures of performance.

ONTRAK, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue

$

29,251

 

 

$

11,758

 

 

$

82,837

 

 

$

35,095

 

Cost of revenue

 

13,426

 

 

 

6,897

 

 

 

43,603

 

 

 

20,408

 

Gross profit

 

15,825

 

 

 

4,861

 

 

 

39,234

 

 

 

14,687

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

4,908

 

 

 

1,463

 

 

 

12,923

 

 

 

5,439

 

Sales and marketing

 

1,423

 

 

 

1,286

 

 

 

4,525

 

 

 

4,735

 

General and administrative

 

11,318

 

 

 

9,109

 

 

 

36,709

 

 

 

24,527

 

Total operating expenses

 

17,649

 

 

 

11,858

 

 

 

54,157

 

 

 

34,701

 

Operating loss

 

(1,824

)

 

 

(6,997

)

 

 

(14,923

)

 

 

(20,014

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

 

13

 

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(1,213

)

 

 

(2,598

)

Interest expense, net

 

(2,063

)

 

 

(1,665

)

 

 

(7,219

)

 

 

(3,047

)

Loss before income taxes

 

(3,874

)

 

 

(8,683

)

 

 

(23,355

)

 

 

(25,659

)

Income tax benefit

 

645

 

 

 

 

 

 

645

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

(3,229

)

 

 

(8,683

)

 

 

(22,710

)

 

 

(25,659

)

Dividends on preferred stock - declared and undeclared

 

(1,523

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,987

)

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(4,752

)

 

$

(8,683

)

 

$

(24,697

)

 

$

(25,659

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per common share - basic and diluted

$

(0.27

)

 

$

(0.52

)

 

$

(1.44

)

 

$

(1.56

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

 

17,472

 

 

 

16,590

 

 

 

17,112

 

 

 

16,418

 

ONTRAK, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

86,907

 

 

$

13,610

 

Restricted cash - current

 

9,127

 

 

 

 

Receivables, net

 

16,682

 

 

 

3,615

 

Unbilled receivables

 

4,426

 

 

 

2,093

 

Deferred costs - current

 

2,352

 

 

 

341

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

4,144

 

 

 

733

 

Total current assets

 

123,638

 

 

 

20,392

 

Long-term assets:

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

2,273

 

 

 

528

 

Restricted cash - long-term

 

7,176

 

 

 

408

 

Goodwill

 

5,727

 

 

 

 

Intangible assets, net

 

3,561

 

 

 

 

Other assets

 

367

 

 

 

112

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

1,959

 

 

 

2,415

 

Total assets

$

144,701

 

 

$

23,855

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

1,287

 

 

$

1,385

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

4,723

 

 

 

3,640

 

Deferred revenue

 

20,954

 

 

 

5,803

 

Current portion of operating lease liability

 

434

 

 

 

374

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

9,012

 

 

 

2,205

 

Warrant liabilities

 

 

 

 

691

 

Total current liabilities

 

36,410

 

 

 

14,098

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net

 

45,719

 

 

 

31,597

 

Long-term operating lease liability

 

1,403

 

 

 

1,836

 

Long-term finance lease liabilities

 

418

 

 

 

233

 

Total liabilities

 

83,950

 

 

 

47,764

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' deficit:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,770,265 and no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 17,543,218 and

16,616,165 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

414,773

 

 

 

307,403

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(354,024

)

 

 

(331,314

)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

 

60,751

 

 

 

(23,909

)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$

144,701

 

 

$

23,855

 

ONTRAK, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands )

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(22,710

)

 

$

(25,659

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

8,126

 

 

 

5,210

 

Write-off of debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

1,505

 

Paid-in-kind interest expense

 

3,500

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

303

 

 

 

133

 

Amortization

 

1,624

 

 

 

696

 

Deferred taxes

 

(654

)

 

 

 

Warrants issued for services

 

 

 

 

43

 

Change in fair value of warrants

 

1,233

 

 

 

60

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

(20

)

 

 

 

401(k) employer match in common shares

 

691

 

 

 

 

Deferred rent

 

 

 

 

(26

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Receivables

 

(13,014

)

 

 

(2,233

)

Unbilled receivables

 

(2,333

)

 

 

(2,093

)

Prepaid and other assets

 

(5,677

)

 

 

(246

)

Accounts payable

 

(175

)

 

 

888

 

Deferred revenue

 

15,057

 

 

 

1,608

 

Lease liabilities

 

(373

)

 

 

684

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

8,140

 

 

 

2,529

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(6,282

)

 

 

(16,901

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(1,757

)

 

 

 

Acquisition of LifeDojo, net of cash acquired

 

(2,881

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(4,638

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock

 

87,359

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock issuance costs

 

(806

)

 

 

 

Dividends paid

 

(1,241

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from revolving loan

 

 

 

 

7,500

 

Repayment of revolving loan

 

 

 

 

(15,000

)

Proceeds from A/R facility

 

 

 

 

36,527

 

Repayment of A/R facility

 

 

 

 

(1,938

)

Proceeds from loan

 

10,000

 

 

 

1,938

 

Debt issuance costs

 

(128

)

 

 

(2,813

)

Debt termination related fees

 

 

 

 

(1,956

)

Proceed from warrant exercise

 

133

 

 

 

1,128

 

Proceed from options exercise

 

6,171

 

 

 

1,894

 

Finance lease obligations

 

(186

)

 

 

69

 

Financed insurance premium payments

 

(1,190

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

100,112

 

 

 

27,349

 

 

 

 

 

Net change in cash and restricted cash

 

89,192

 

 

 

10,448

 

Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

14,018

 

 

 

3,570

 

Cash and restricted cash at end of period

$

103,210

 

 

$

14,018

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

Interest paid

$

2,961

 

 

$

870

 

Right of use asset obtained in exchange for lease obligation

 

 

 

 

2,574

 

Non-cash financing and investing activities:

 

 

 

Stock issued in acquisition of LifeDojo

$

5,035

 

 

$

 

Financed insurance premiums

 

3,344

 

 

 

 

Warrant issued in connection with 2024 Note

 

 

 

 

2,354

 

Reclassification of warrant liability to equity

 

1,924

 

 

 

86

 

Finance lease and accrued purchases of property and equipment

 

500

 

 

 

250

 

Contingent consideration and cash holdback relating to acquisition of LifeDojo

 

605

 

 

 

 

ONTRAK, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

Reconciliation of Operating Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Operating Loss

 

$

(1,824

)

 

$

(6,997

)

 

$

(14,923

)

 

$

(20,014

)

Depreciation expense

 

 

125

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

303

 

 

 

133

 

Amortization expense (1)

 

 

392

 

 

 

138

 

 

 

874

 

 

 

246

 

EBITDA

 

 

(1,307

)

 

 

(6,834

)

 

 

(13,746

)

 

 

(19,635

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

2,327

 

 

 

2,263

 

 

 

8,126

 

 

 

5,210

 

Write-off of debt issuance costs (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,505

 

Acquisition related costs (3)

 

 

1,153

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,329

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

2,173

 

 

$

(4,571

)

 

$

(4,291

)

 

$

(12,920

)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

 

 

7

%

 

 

(39

)%

 

 

(5

)%

 

 

(37

)%

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss); and Net Loss per Common Share to Non-GAAP Net Loss per Common Share

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net loss

 

$

(3,229

)

 

$

(8,683

)

 

$

(22,710

)

 

$

(25,659

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

2,327

 

 

 

2,263

 

 

 

8,126

 

 

 

5,210

 

Loss on change in fair value of warrant liability

 

 

16

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

1,233

 

 

 

60

 

Write-off of debt issuance costs (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,505

 

Acquisition related costs (3)

 

 

1,153

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,329

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

 

$

267

 

 

$

(6,398

)

 

$

(12,022

)

 

$

(18,884

)

Dividends on preferred stock - declared and undeclared

 

 

(1,523

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,987

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders

 

$

(1,256

)

 

$

(6,398

)

 

$

(14,009

)

 

$

(18,884

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per common share - basic and diluted

 

$

(0.27

)

 

$

(0.52

)

 

$

(1.44

)

 

$

(1.56

)

Non-GAAP net loss per common share - basic and diluted

 

 

(0.07

)

 

 

(0.39

)

 

 

(0.82

)

 

 

(1.15

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

 

 

17,472

 

 

 

16,590

 

 

 

17,112

 

 

 

16,418

 

__________________________

(1) Relates to operating and financing ROU assets and acquired intangible assets.

(2) Relates to the repayment and termination of our 2022 Loan in September 2019.

(3) Includes external legal, accounting, and advisory costs, as well as gain on change in fair value of continent liability related to a stock price guarantee, associated with an acquisition.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ontrak Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled, virtualized healthcare company, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Management Commentary …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Investors
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
WORKHORSE GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse ...
Moderna Named Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company for 2021
Dropbox to Acquire DocSend
Cyclo Therapeutics Receives Positive Opinion from the Paediatric Committee of the European ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
05.03.21
Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
05.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
05.03.21
OTRK BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ontrak, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – OTRK
05.03.21
ONTRAK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ontrak, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
04.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) Investors
04.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
04.03.21
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK)
04.03.21
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
04.03.21
ONTRAK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Ontrak, Inc. on Behalf of Ontrak Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
33
Warum ich Anteile an Ontrak kaufe?
19.09.20
1
OTRK - Ontrak