 

Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date February 26, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 22:05  |  22   |   |   

NEW YORK, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of February 26, 2021, short interest in 2,614 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 7,742,433,178 shares compared with 7,694,966,704 shares in 2,611 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of February 12, 2021. The end-of-February short interest represent 2.31 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 2.15 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,539 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 1,712,509,908 shares at the end of the settlement date of February 26, 2021 compared with 1,617,382,503 shares in 1,484 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.0 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was also 1.0.

In summary, short interest in all 4,153 Nasdaq securities totaled 9,454,943,086 shares at the February 26, 2021 settlement date, compared with 4,095 issues and 9,312,349,207 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.14 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 1.17 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About Nasdaq: 
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Contact:
Matthew Sheahan
matthew.sheahan@nasdaq.com   

NDAQO

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cb764af-f028-4b89 ...




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date February 26, 2021 NEW YORK, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - At the end of the settlement date of February 26, 2021, short interest in 2,614 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 7,742,433,178 shares compared with 7,694,966,704 shares in 2,611 Global Market …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces CAD $100,000 Strategic Investment in DeFi Ventures Inc.
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Eloro Resources Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Prospectus
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Nasdaq February 2021 Volumes
24.02.21
Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date February 12, 2021
11.02.21
Nasdaq Completes Acquisition of Verafin
09.02.21
Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date January 29, 2021
08.02.21
Delisting of Securities of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation from The Nasdaq Stock Market
08.02.21
Nasdaq Receives Investment Canada Act Approval and Announces Expected Closing Date for its Acquisition of Verafin
08.02.21
Nasdaq Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation