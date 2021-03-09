 

ANGI Monthly Metrics Available on IAC IR Site

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 22:10  |  47   |   |   

NEW YORK, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted monthly metrics for February 2021, including metrics for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), on the investor relations section of the IAC website at https://ir.iac.com/.

About ANGI Homeservices Inc.
ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) turns home improvement jobs imagined into jobs well-done. People throughout North America and Europe rely on us to book quality home service pros across 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. Nearly 250,000 domestic service professionals actively seek consumer matches, complete jobs or advertise through ANGI Homeservices’ platforms and consumers turned to at least one of our brands to find a pro for more than 30 million projects last year. We’ve established category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisorAngie’s List and Handy - as well as international brands such as HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Our marketplaces have enabled more than 150 million consumer-to-pro connections, meaningfully redefining how easily and effectively home pros are discovered and hired.  The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.angihomeservices.com

About IAC
IAC builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and has majority ownership of ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

Contacts:

IAC/ANGI Homeservices Investor Relations
Mark Schneider
(212) 314-7400

ANGI Homeservices Corporate Communications
Mallory Micetich
(303) 963-8352

IAC Corporate Communications
Valerie Combs
(212) 314-7361
(212) 314-7361




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ANGI Monthly Metrics Available on IAC IR Site NEW YORK, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted monthly metrics for February 2021, including metrics for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), on the investor relations section of the IAC website at https://ir.iac.com/. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces CAD $100,000 Strategic Investment in DeFi Ventures Inc.
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Eloro Resources Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Prospectus
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
ANGI Homeservices to Participate in Wedbush Real Estate Technology Conference
24.02.21
ANGI Homeservices Announces Leadership Changes