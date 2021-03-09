 

Clarity Gold Mobilizes Drill to Commence Exploration Program at the Destiny Project in the Abitibi Belt

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to announce that Forage Val d’Or has begun mobilization of a diamond drill to the Destiny Project, 75 km north of Val d’Or, Quebec. Currently, trail and pad clearing are underway, and crews are establishing core processing facilities in Val d’Or.

The first drilling is designed to confirm historic drilling results and provide continuous assays across the mineralized zone where previous drilling only sampled specific intervals. From there, the drilling is planned to infill, test, and extend mineralization to depth in the DAC Zone and along the Gap and Darla Zones.

“We are extremely excited to get our maiden program underway at the Destiny Project which has seen substantial historic work including over 50,000 metres of diamond drilling by previous operators,” said James Rogers, CEO of Clarity. “With a healthy treasury and exploration now underway, Clarity is in an ideal position to advance the Destiny Project.”

The Company will be completing an initial 10,000 m of drilling on the Destiny project and has secured the drilling contractor to complete this work. Depending on weather and ground conditions, the drilling program may be completed in phases to reduce costs of drilling through the spring thaw.

About the Destiny Project

The 5,013 ha Destiny Project is located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt where more than 180 million ounces of gold have been produced historically and lies along a major structural break which is largely underexplored. The project has excellent infrastructure, with road access approximately 75 km NNE of the city of Val d’Or and has considerable work done to date including over 50,000 m of diamond drilling.

For a more detailed account, the reader is encouraged to refer to the Company’s website.

Qualified Person

Mr. Rory Kutluoglu P. Geo., a member of the advisory board and a consultant of the Company, is the Qualified Person (“QP”) under NI 43-101 for the technical information in this news release and has verified the data disclosed for the Destiny Project and approves the technical contents contained in this news release.

About Clarity

Clarity Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement to purchase 100% of the Destiny Project, Clarity’s flagship asset, a gold-focused project in the mineral rich Abitibi region in Quebec. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol “CLAR”. To learn more about Clarity Gold Corp. and its projects please visit www.claritygoldcorp.com.

22:19 Uhr
Breaking News: Geheimtipp Clarity Gold und das große Kursfeuerwerk? Eine 4.000%-Story reloaded?
22:18 Uhr
Clarity Gold mobilisiert Bohrgerät für den Beginn des Explorationsprogramms auf dem Projekt Destiny im Abitibi-Gürtel
08.03.21
Nach News heute 30% Kursplus?! Clarity Gold kann es möglich machen!
05.03.21
Breaking News!: Montag 27% Kursplus bei Clarity Gold? - Oder sogar mehr?
05.03.21
Clarity Gold schließt nicht vermittelte Flow-Through-Privatplatzierung in Höhe von 3,8 Mio. CAD ab
05.03.21
Clarity Gold Closes $3.8 Million Flow-Through Non-Brokered Private Placement
26.02.21
Gelegenheit! Jetzt?! Clarity Gold: DAS sollten Sie sehen!
12.02.21
Breaking News: Clarity Gold - Das ist der offizielle Startschuss! - Kursexplosion?
12.02.21
Clarity Gold Secures Drill Contractor
12.02.21
Clarity Gold nimmt Bohrunternehmen unter Vertrag

13.02.21
11
Clarity Gold aussichtsreicher Explorer
29.01.21
2
Wichtige News! Clarity Gold - Die neue 6.800%-Story?
29.01.21
3
Heißt die neue 6.800%-Story Clarity Gold? Heute mit "Meilenstein-News"