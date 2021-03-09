Investor Contact: Dan Fidell

SJI Women Making History As Presidents of Both of SJI’s Utilities

FOLSOM, NJ, March 9, 2021 – SJI (NYSE: SJI) is not only celebrating Women’s History Month but is making history of its own with two dynamic women now the top executives at both utility companies, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas.

In July 2020, SJI named Melissa Orsen president and COO of South Jersey Gas, having served as SVP at SJI since 2018, and in December 2018, Christie McMullen was named president and COO of Elizabethtown Gas. In their roles, Orsen and McMullen lead the overall utility operations of South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas, respectively, focusing on the utilities’ unwavering commitment to safety, developing opportunities for growth, ensuring cost-effective operations, and delivering exceptional customer service.