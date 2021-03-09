 

GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date

GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), today announced that it will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The company will host an investor conference call at 5:00 pm ET on the same day to review the company’s financial results. This call and any supplemental information can be accessed at GameStop Corp.’s investor relations home page at http://investor.GameStop.com/.  The phone number for the investor conference call is 877-451-6152 and the confirmation code is 13715567. The conference call will be archived for two months on GameStop’s corporate website.

About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is a digital-first omni-channel retailer, offering games and entertainment products in its over 4,800 stores and comprehensive e-Commerce properties across 10 countries. GameStop, through its family of brands offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. The company's consumer product network also includes www.gamestop.com and Game Informer magazine, the world's leading print and digital video game publication.

General information about GameStop Corp. can be obtained at the Company’s corporate website. Follow @GameStop and @GameStopCorp on Twitter and find GameStop on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GameStop.

Contact
GameStop Corp. Investor Relations
(817) 424-2001
investorrelations@gamestop.com




Wertpapier


