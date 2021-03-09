Jounce Therapeutics Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock

The proceeds of the offering are expected to be used to fund ongoing and planned clinical trials, including the INNATE trial for JTX-8064, to fund research and development to advance Jounce’s pipeline, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Jounce. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Jounce also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock sold in the offering on the same terms and conditions.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that it is offering to sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.

Cowen and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The proposed offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 8, 2018 and declared effective by the SEC on May 1, 2018. The offering will be made only by means of the prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to, and describing the terms of, the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.

Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering can be obtained from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at 833-297-2926; or from Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by telephone at 800-747-3924. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.