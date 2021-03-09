Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - Europe's Leading Independent Cannabis Company

With the European Population of Nearly 748 Million(1), the Potential Addressable Market is More than Twice the Size of U.S. Market

WAKEFIELD, Mass., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire EMMAC Life Sciences Limited ("EMMAC"), the largest vertically integrated independent cannabis company in Europe for base consideration of approximately US$286 million to be paid 85% in Curaleaf subordinate voting shares and 15% in cash. Contingent consideration of up to US$57 million will be paid in Curaleaf subordinate voting shares and cash in the same ratio based upon the successful achievement of performance milestones. The proposed transaction provides Curaleaf with a developed platform for entry into the European cannabis market.

As Europe's largest vertically integrated independent cannabis company, EMMAC's platform brings cultivation, EU-GMP processing, distribution, and R&D operations across several key European medical cannabis markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal. EMMAC also has an operational presence and partnerships in European Union countries that are enacting new medical cannabis access programs. EMMAC's Portugal based cultivation facility is an industry leader in cannabis flower production cost.

Boris Jordan, Curaleaf Executive Chairman, stated, "Curaleaf's acquisition of EMMAC, announced today, provides an advanced base to reach scale within the nascent European cannabis market and transform Curaleaf into a truly international cannabis consumer packaged goods company. The consumer and political liberalization trends around cannabis that are sweeping the U.S. are also increasingly taking hold in Europe. Curaleaf will seek to leverage our branded cannabis consumer packaged goods strategy across Europe, a market which provides for cross-border cannabis distribution. The European cannabis market has the potential to exceed the U.S. cannabis market over the long-term and will help fuel our growth for years to come."