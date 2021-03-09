Orion Engineered Carbons to Make Donation to Hutchinson County United Way in Support of Community Impacted by Texas Freeze

“We have had the privilege of being a part of the Hutchinson County community for the past 93 years,” said Corning Painter, CEO of Orion Engineered Carbons. “We want to support our neighbors through this difficult time, and we are honored to support the local community in partnership with the United Way.”

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a leading global supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, announced its intent to make a sizable donation to Hutchinson County United Way to support local residents impacted by Winter Storm Uri. Orion operates a carbon black manufacturing facility in Hutchinson County’s largest city Borger, Texas and employs 70 area residents.

The donation to Hutchinson County United Way will help fund multiple non-profits working to address the most pressing needs of the county. Many local residents are still facing hardships following a blast of winter weather that caused significant disruption and damage across the state.

“We’re grateful to have Orion as a neighbor,” said Julie Winters, executive director for Hutchinson County United Way. “Orion’s contribution will help us deliver targeted relief to those that need it most in our community.”

The United Way in Hutchinson County focuses on education, health, and income. Their goal is to assess, on a continuing basis, the need for human-service programs in the community, and to assist in the development of new or the expansion or modification of existing human-service programs.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) is a global supplier of carbon black products including high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks, and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, batteries, tires, and mechanical rubber goods, such as automotive belts and hoses. The company has over 125 years of history providing customized solutions from a network of 14 global production sites and is dedicated to responsible business practices that emphasize reliability, innovation and sustainability. For more information, please visit orioncarbons.com.

