Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 per Share for the First Quarter of 2021 and Date of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2021. This represents an annualized dividend of $0.96 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021.

In addition, the Company announced that it will be hosting its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17, 2021, at which common stockholders of record as of March 25, 2021 will be entitled to vote on matters presented at the meeting.