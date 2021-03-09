The Manitowoc Company to present at JP Morgan Industrials Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Aaron H. Ravenscroft and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer David J. Antoniuk will present at the JP Morgan Industrials Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

The presentation is scheduled from 1:10 to 1:50 p.m. ET. A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation and presentation materials can be accessed from Manitowoc’s Investor Relations website ahead of the event at http://ir.manitowoc.com. The webcast will be available for replay at the same link.