COPT Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for 2023 Senior Notes

Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC) announced today that its operating partnership, Corporate Office Properties, L.P. (the “Issuer” or “COPLP”), has priced the previously announced cash tender offer for any and all of the Issuer’s outstanding 3.600% Senior Notes due 2023, CUSIP No. 22003B AG1, fully and unconditionally guaranteed by COPT (the “Notes”), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated March 3, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”), and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery attached to the Offer to Purchase (the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery”). The tender offer is referred to herein as the “Offer.” The Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are referred to herein collectively as the “Offer Documents.”

Certain information regarding the Notes and the pricing for the Offer is set forth in the table below.