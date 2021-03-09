 

Revlon to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Host a Conference Call on March 11, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 22:21  |  44   |   |   

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) today announced that on Thursday, March 11, 2021 the Company intends to release its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and host a conference call at 8:30 A.M. NYC time.

Revlon’s earnings call can be accessed from the U.S. and Canada by dialing 1-877-876-9173, using the passcode “Revlon.” Callers from outside the U.S. and Canada may access the call by dialing 1-785-424-1667, using the passcode “Revlon.” Alternatively, the call can be monitored via webcast by going to “Webcasts and Presentations” on Revlon’s Investor Relations website at www.revloninc.com.

About Revlon, Inc.

Revlon has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer, heritage and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon's diversified portfolio of brands is sold in approximately 150 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world’s most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair color, hair care and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Mitchum, CND, American Crew, Creme of Nature, Cutex, Juicy Couture, Elizabeth Taylor, Britney Spears, Curve, John Varvatos, Christina Aguilera and AllSaints.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Revlon to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Host a Conference Call on March 11, 2021 Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) today announced that on Thursday, March 11, 2021 the Company intends to release its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and host a conference call at 8:30 A.M. NYC time. Revlon’s earnings …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Investors
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
WORKHORSE GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse ...
Moderna Named Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company for 2021
Dropbox to Acquire DocSend
Cyclo Therapeutics Receives Positive Opinion from the Paediatric Committee of the European ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer