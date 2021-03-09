Honey Badger Silver Announces $1.5 Million Flow-Through Private Placement Equity Financing

The Flow-Through Offering is in addition to the previously announced non-brokered private placement of February 18, 2021 for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,000,000 which is expected to be closed concurrently with the Flow-Through Offering.

TORONTO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V: TUF) (“Honey Badger Silver” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered flow-through equity financing for aggregate proceeds of $1.5 million (the “Flow-Through Offering”). The Flow-Through Offering will consist of 10 million shares (the “Flow-Through Shares”) that qualify as flow-through shares for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), at a price of $0.15 per Flow-Through Share.

The Flow-Through Shares will be offered to “accredited investors” under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions.

The gross proceeds raised from the sale of the Offering will be used by Honey Badger Silver to fund exploration programs on its Thunder Bay District properties that qualify as “Canadian Exploration Expenses” (“CEE”) and, once renounced, shall qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures”, as those terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), and as “eligible Ontario mining expenditures” within the meaning of s. 103(4) of the Taxation Act (2007).

The closing of the Flow-Through Offering is expected to occur on or before March 25, 2021 (the “Closing Date”) and is subject to the completion of formal documentation and receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Flow-Through Shares to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the Closing Date.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.