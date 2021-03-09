Raven Industries Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today that it will issue its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 results after market close on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Following the release, the Company will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time. To join the conference call, please dial +1 (866) 393-0676. Alternatively, the call may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://investors.ravenind.com. For those unable to listen live, an audio replay of the event will be archived on the Company’s website.