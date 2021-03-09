 

Air Lease Corporation to Speak at J.P. Morgan 2021 Industrials Conference

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced today that Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman, John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Gregory B. Willis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be speaking at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Industrials Conference. This speaking engagement will be a fireside chat held virtually on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time, and will be broadcast live through a link on the Investors page of the Air Lease Corporation website at www.airleasecorp.com. Alternatively, virtual attendees may access the webcast directly via this link: J.P. Morgan 2021 Industrials Conference. Public listeners will be required to sign in with name and email to access the webcast. All broadcast of this event will be audio only. Please visit the website prior to the webcast to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.



