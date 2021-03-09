 

Liquidmetal Technologies Reports Results for Fiscal Year 2020

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: LQMT), a leading authority on commercial applications of amorphous alloys, reported results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Management Commentary

Our 2020 results reflect the completion of the first year under an outsourced manufacturing model, as originally outlined in our 2019 Restructuring Plan. We have made excellent progress in executing our strategy despite the global impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through our relationship with Dongguan Yihao Metal Materials Technology Co. Ltd. (“Yihao”), we delivered more than 60,000 parts that will be used in a premium dental device. Monthly deliveries have allowed us to validate Yihao as a supplier and navigate the ever-changing landscape of global trade. Expanded sales and marketing campaigns have allowed us to reach thousands of new contacts in targeted industries. In addition, we have leased approximately 80% of our office building since March 2020. Scheduled payments have been unaffected by shutdowns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are pleased with the results of our strategic shift to outsourced manufacturing, demonstrating improvements in cost, quality and scalability, and an increase in direct sales and marketing efforts. This is driving sustained interest from leading medical and consumer products companies seeking innovative solutions to challenging design problems. While challenges remain in gaining broad market adoption of our technology, we are better positioned to develop and source volume applications with enhanced operations and a streamlined expense structure,” said Bruce Bromage, COO Liquidmetal Technologies.

2020 Financial Summary

Revenues were $989 thousand in 2020 and $1,373 thousand in 2019. The decrease was attributable to lower product sale volumes associated with the Company’s continued transition from internal manufacturing to outsourced manufacturing.

Cost of goods sold was $621 thousand in 2020 and $832 thousand in 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to overall lower product revenues in 2020.

Selling, marketing, general and administrative expense was $3.8 million in 2020 and $5.4 million in 2019. The decrease in expenses was attributable to overall lower costs for employee compensation due to headcount reductions associated with the 2019 Restructuring Plan.

Research and development expenses decreased to $0.1 million in 2020, from $1.3 million in 2019. The decrease in expense was mainly due to reductions in employee compensation, and associated development initiatives, due to headcount reductions associated with the 2019 Restructuring Plan.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $1,519 thousand in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, as well as $27,488 thousand in investments in debt securities. Those readily available sources of liquidity are accessible to advance the Company’s existing strategy, and/or the pursuit of an alternative strategy.

For a more detailed and complete analysis of the Company’s financial results, please refer to the Company’s December 31, 2020 Form 10-K, which was filed earlier today.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Lake Forest, California-based Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. is a leading authority and developer of parts made with amorphous alloys, also known scientifically as Bulk Metallic Glasses or BMGs. The non-crystalline atomic structure of these materials imparts unique performance properties, including the ability to injection-mold with micron-level precision, lustrous finishes, high strength, hardness and corrosion resistance, and remarkable elasticity. Liquidmetal Technologies is the first company to produce amorphous alloy parts commercially, enabling significant improvements in products across a wide array of industries. For more information, go to www.liquidmetal.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to statements regarding the advantages of Liquidmetal's amorphous alloy technology, scheduled manufacturing of customer parts and other statements associated with Liquidmetal's technology and operations. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Liquidmetal's expectations and projections. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things; customer adoption of Liquidmetal's technologies and successful integration of those technologies into customer products; potential difficulties or delays in manufacturing products incorporating Liquidmetal's technologies; Liquidmetal's ability to fund its current and anticipated operations; the ability of third party suppliers and manufacturers to meet customer product requirements; general industry conditions; general economic conditions; and governmental laws and regulations affecting Liquidmetal's operations. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors can be found in Liquidmetal's public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in Liquidmetal's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

LIQUIDMETAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value and share data)

December 31,

 

December 31,

2020

 

2019

 
ASSETS
 
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,514

 

$

19,543

 

Restricted cash

 

5

 

 

5

 

Investments in debt securities- short term

 

14,720

 

 

4,415

 

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

 

271

 

 

303

 

Inventory

 

43

 

 

12

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

465

 

 

322

 

Total current assets

$

17,018

 

$

24,600

 

Investments in debt securities- long term

 

12,768

 

 

7,074

 

Property and equipment, net

 

8,614

 

 

8,819

 

Patents and trademarks, net

 

158

 

 

239

 

Equipment held for sale

 

-

 

 

585

 

Other assets

 

251

 

 

14

 

Total assets

$

38,809

 

$

41,331

 

 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
 
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

 

205

 

 

132

 

Accrued liabilities

 

315

 

 

775

 

Total current liabilities

$

520

 

$

907

 

 
Long-term liabilities
Other long-term liabilities

 

899

 

 

856

 

Total liabilities

$

1,419

 

$

1,763

 

 
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

-

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,100,000,000 shares authorized; 914,449,957 and 914,449,957 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

914

914

Warrants

 

18,179

 

 

18,179

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

287,183

 

 

286,832

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(268,926

)

 

(266,284

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

116

 

 

2

 

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

 

(76

)

 

(75

)

Total shareholders' equity

$

37,390

 

$

39,568

 

 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

38,809

 

$

41,331

 

LIQUIDMETAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
 

Years Ended December 31,

2020

 

2019

 
Revenue
Products

$

925

 

$

1,325

 

Licensing and royalties

 

64

 

 

48

 

Total revenue

 

989

 

 

1,373

 

 
Cost of sales

 

621

 

 

832

 

Gross profit

 

368

 

 

541

 

 
Operating expenses
Selling, marketing, general and administrative

 

3,798

 

 

5,424

 

Research and development

 

110

 

 

1,342

 

Impairment of long-lived assets

 

-

 

 

1,676

 

Gain on disposal of long-lived assets

 

(35

)

 

(11

)

Total operating expenses

 

3,873

 

 

8,431

 

Operating loss

 

(3,505

)

 

(7,890

)

 
Interest and investment income

 

378

 

 

459

 

Lease income

 

484

 

 

-

 

 
Loss before income taxes

 

(2,643

)

 

(7,431

)

 
Income taxes

 

-

 

 

-

 

 
Net loss

 

(2,643

)

 

(7,431

)

 
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

 

1

 

 

1

 

Net loss attributable to Liquidmetal Technologies shareholders

 

(2,642

)

 

(7,430

)

 
 
Per common share basic and diluted:
 
Net loss per common share attributable to Liquidmetal Technologies shareholders, basic $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 )
 
Net loss per common share attributable to Liquidmetal Technologies shareholders, diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 )
 
Number of weighted average shares - basic

 

914,449,957

 

 

914,352,127

 

Number of weighted average shares - diluted

 

914,449,957

 

 

914,352,127

 

 



Wertpapier


