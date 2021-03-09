Safehold to Present at 2021 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a moderated discussion at the 2021 Citi Global Property CEO Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 9:00am ET.

Safehold’s remarks will be broadcast live and the link to the broadcast, along with the accompanying investor presentation, can be accessed by all interested parties through Safehold’s website, www.safeholdinc.com, in the “Investors” section.