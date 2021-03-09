Kohl’s Updates Investor Presentation Highlighting Progress on Strategy and Plans to Drive Continued Momentum

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) (“Kohl’s” or the “Company”) today released an updated investor presentation detailing progress on its strategy and initiatives to drive continued momentum. The presentation also provides an overview of the capabilities and skills of the Kohl’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) and a comparison to the slate put forward by Macellum Advisors GP, LLC, Legion Partners Holdings, LLC, Ancora Advisors, LLC, and 4010 Capital, LLC (collectively, “the Activist Investors”) which seek control of Kohl’s.

The presentation, along with other resources for shareholders, is available at KohlsMomentum.com. The website will be regularly updated with relevant information for shareholders.