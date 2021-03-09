 

Kohl’s Updates Investor Presentation Highlighting Progress on Strategy and Plans to Drive Continued Momentum

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 22:30  |  77   |   |   

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) (“Kohl’s” or the “Company”) today released an updated investor presentation detailing progress on its strategy and initiatives to drive continued momentum. The presentation also provides an overview of the capabilities and skills of the Kohl’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) and a comparison to the slate put forward by Macellum Advisors GP, LLC, Legion Partners Holdings, LLC, Ancora Advisors, LLC, and 4010 Capital, LLC (collectively, “the Activist Investors”) which seek control of Kohl’s.

The presentation, along with other resources for shareholders, is available at KohlsMomentum.com. The website will be regularly updated with relevant information for shareholders.

Highlights of the presentation include:

  • Well-positioned in a retail industry undergoing profound change:
    • Kohl’s strengthened its financial and competitive position during a period of profound change in the retail industry.
    • The Company’s investments in omnichannel and operations helped Kohl’s successfully navigate the pandemic.
    • Kohl’s continues to actively and thoughtfully strengthen its foundation to differentiate itself and support future growth.
  • Compelling strategy to drive significant and sustainable shareholder value:
    • Kohl’s introduced a strategic framework in October 2020 focused on creating long-term shareholder value.
    • Strategy focused on driving top-line growth and expanding operating margin to 7% to 8%.
    • Kohl’s is already making significant progress, with the announcements of key strategic partnerships and recent results exceeding expectations.
    • The Company’s game-changing partnership with Sephora will drive significant beauty sales and new customer acquisition beginning in 2021.
  • Strong, diverse Board with the right skills and experience:
    • Kohl’s Board has and will continue to serve as agents of change, focused on ensuring improved performance and creating shareholder value.
    • Kohl’s Board formulated an orderly succession for a new CEO with extensive industry expertise in 2018 and provided oversight for the development of the Company’s new strategic plan as well as targeted investment in the Company’s omnichannel and digital capabilities.
    • All 12 of Kohl’s directors have extensive retail or consumer-facing industry experience, and four are current or former retail CEOs.
    • Kohl’s current directors also have extensive technology, e-commerce and digital leadership experience.
    • Six new directors have joined the Board since 2016, five of which are independent, refreshing 50% of the Board in the last five years.
  • Kohl’s directors outmatch the Activist Investors’ slate of nominees on relevant experience:
    • Four of nine members of the Activist Investors’ slate have never sat on a public company board, while all of Kohl’s directors are currently on one or more public company boards.
    • The Activist Investors’ slate includes only one current or former public company CEO, while Kohl’s Board includes five.
    • The Activist Investors’ slate has overseen significant value destruction, including nine companies that filed for bankruptcy.

Kohl’s is committed to engaging constructively with all our shareholders. Kohl’s has been responding to inquiries from individual members of the Activist Investors since spring of 2020. Since December 2020, the Company has held multiple meetings with the Activist Investors, including meetings with several independent directors and members of Kohl’s management. Kohl’s is prepared to continue engaging with the Activist Investors on matters which might improve shareholder value but will strongly reject efforts to take control of Kohl’s.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kohl’s Updates Investor Presentation Highlighting Progress on Strategy and Plans to Drive Continued Momentum Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) (“Kohl’s” or the “Company”) today released an updated investor presentation detailing progress on its strategy and initiatives to drive continued momentum. The presentation also provides an overview of the capabilities …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Investors
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
WORKHORSE GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse ...
Moderna Named Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company for 2021
Dropbox to Acquire DocSend
Cyclo Therapeutics Receives Positive Opinion from the Paediatric Committee of the European ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
Investor Group Comments on Kohl’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Announcement and Company’s Response to Director Nominations
04.03.21
Kohl’s Donates $250,000 to Milwaukee Public Museum
02.03.21
Kohl's Reports Financial Results
23.02.21
Kohl’s Honored as One of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere
23.02.21
Kohl’s Donates $400,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee
22.02.21
Kohl’s Comments on Investor Statement and Director Nominations
22.02.21
Investor Group Nominates Nine Highly-Qualified Independent Candidates for Election to Kohl’s Board
17.02.21
Robbin Mitchell Appointed to Kohl's Corporation Board of Directors
08.02.21
Kohl’s Announces Partnership with Eddie Bauer