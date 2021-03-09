 

AWS Announces New Lower Cost Storage Classes for Amazon Elastic File System

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021   

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced new Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS) One Zone storage classes that reduce storage costs by 47% compared to existing Amazon EFS storage classes, while delivering the same features and benefits. One Zone storage classes redundantly store data within a single Availability Zone (AZ) and are ideal for customers who want cost-optimized file storage options for workloads and applications that do not require the level of availability and durability offered by regional Amazon EFS storage classes that redundantly store data across multiple geographically separated AZs. With One Zone storage classes for Amazon EFS there are no minimum commitments or up-front fees, and customers pay only for the amount of file system storage used. To get started with One Zone storage classes for Amazon EFS visit http://aws.amazon.com/efs/.

Customers use Amazon EFS as a simple, serverless, elastic file system with AWS (and on-premises via AWS Direct Connect or AWS VPN) for a broad range of workloads. Traditionally, Amazon EFS storage classes (EFS Standard and EFS Standard-Infrequent Access) store data across multiple, geographically-separated AZs that comprise an AWS Region to offer the highest level of availability and durability. Customers use Amazon EFS for their business critical applications like SAP and Oracle; however, there are some workloads (e.g. content management, developer applications, etc.) that do not require the multi-AZ availability and durability provided by Amazon EFS’s existing storage classes. As a result, these customers either end up paying for more durability and availability than their applications may require, or customers choose to deploy self-managed file systems for these kinds of workloads (resulting in a higher TCO and more time spent on management).

With new One Zone storage classes for Amazon EFS, customers now have the choice of a simple, serverless, fully managed file system that runs in a single AZ, and that costs 47% less than regional Amazon EFS storage classes. One Zone storage classes allow customers to achieve a blended storage price of $0.043/GB-month, while also offering higher availability and durability than self-managed file systems. One Zone storage classes provide these lower costs while delivering the same elasticity and scalability benefits of Amazon EFS Standard and EFS Standard-Infrequent Access, as well as features like lifecycle management, and integration with AWS compute services, including Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), AWS Fargate, and AWS Lambda. One Zone storage classes are ideal for developer workloads like build and staging environments, and applications like analytics, simulation, and media transcoding that do not require the highest levels of availability and durability of regional Amazon EFS storage classes. One Zone storage classes are also ideal for storing replicas, secondary copies of data residing on-premises, data that can be easily recreated, and data used by applications with built-in replication and high availability features. One Zone for Amazon EFS offers two storage classes (One Zone and One Zone-Infrequent Access). One Zone file systems are configured with a Lifecycle Management policy of 30 days to automatically and transparently move less frequently used files to the One Zone-Infrequent Access storage class, delivering 92% additional savings on storage costs compared to One Zone storage class.

