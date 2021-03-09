 

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Board Leadership Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 22:36  |  47   |   |   

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) announced today a transition of the leadership of its board of directors.

Stephen C. Neal, current board chair, will be stepping down from the position on March 26, 2021, after reaching the mandatory board retirement age of 72. The board has unanimously appointed Robert “Bob” A. Eckert to succeed Neal as board chair, effective March 26, 2021.

“It has been an honor to lead the Levi Strauss & Co. board over the last decade. As I step down from this role, I have great confidence that Bob will continue to bring a high standard, invaluable perspective and strong leadership that will help management drive performance over the coming years,” said Neal.

“Steve has been instrumental to our successful turnaround over the last decade, including playing a key role in taking the company public. He has guided us through countless strategic decisions and supported our commitment to our values every step of the way,” said Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer of Levi Strauss & Co. “As Steve retires as board chair, we are lucky to have Bob step into this role. Bob has been a successful CEO and brings decades of experience with other large, global companies and more than 10 years of experience on our board. He understands our business, our strategies and our culture, and is the ideal person to lead the board into the future.”

In addition to his service on the Levi Strauss & Co. board, Eckert previously served as chairman of the board of Mattel, Inc. from May 2000 until December 2012 and was chief executive officer there from May 2000 until December 2011. Prior to joining Mattel, Inc., he worked for Kraft Foods, Inc. for 23 years, including serving as its president and chief executive officer from October 1997 until May 2000.

“Levi Strauss & Co. is an iconic, global company that I’ve come to know well over my decade of service on the board,” Eckert said. “I look forward to continuing to work with the board and the leadership team in service to our shareholders and other stakeholders, and in support of the company’s long-standing commitment to delivering profits through principles.”

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,100 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2020 net revenues were $4.5 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Board Leadership Transition Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) announced today a transition of the leadership of its board of directors. Stephen C. Neal, current board chair, will be stepping down from the position on March 26, 2021, after reaching the mandatory board retirement …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Investors
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
WORKHORSE GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse ...
Moderna Named Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company for 2021
Dropbox to Acquire DocSend
Cyclo Therapeutics Receives Positive Opinion from the Paediatric Committee of the European ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Participation at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference
19.02.21
Levi Strauss Announces Closing of $500 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering
16.02.21
Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Participation at the Goldman Sachs DTC / Digital Acceleration Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
10
Levi Strauss mehr als Jeans ?