Mattel, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) (“Mattel” or the “Company”) announced today that it has priced the previously announced offering of $600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and $600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.750% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes” and, together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”). The closing of the offering is expected to occur on March 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by all of the Company’s existing and future wholly owned domestic restricted subsidiaries that are borrowers or guarantors under its senior secured revolving credit facilities. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes, together with cash on hand, to redeem $1,225 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.750% Senior Notes due 2025 and pay related prepayment premiums and transaction fees and expenses.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This notice is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “confident that” and “believes,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available operating, financial, economic and other information and assumptions, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond Mattel’s control, could cause actual future results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and are currently, and in the future may be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Specific factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (i) potential impacts of and uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic (and actions taken in response to it by governments, businesses, and individuals) on Mattel’s business operations, financial results and financial position and on the global economy, including its impact on Mattel’s sales; (ii) Mattel’s ability to design, develop, produce, manufacture, source, ship and distribute products on a timely and cost-effective basis; (iii) sufficient interest in and demand for the products and entertainment we offer by retail customers and consumers to profitably recover Mattel’s costs; (iv) downturns in economic conditions affecting Mattel’s markets which can negatively impact retail customers and consumers, and which can result in lower employment levels and lower consumer disposable income and spending, including lower spending on purchases of Mattel’s products; (v) other factors which can lower discretionary consumer spending, such as higher costs for fuel and food, drops in the value of homes or other consumer assets, and high levels of consumer debt; (vi) potential difficulties or delays Mattel may experience in implementing cost savings and efficiency enhancing initiatives; (vii) other economic and public health conditions or regulatory changes in the markets in which Mattel and its customers and suppliers operate, which could create delays or increase Mattel’s costs, such as higher commodity prices, labor costs or transportation costs, or outbreaks of disease; (viii) currency fluctuations, including movements in foreign exchange rates, which can lower Mattel’s net revenues and earnings, and significantly impact Mattel’s costs; (ix) the concentration of Mattel’s customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to Mattel of difficulties experienced by any of Mattel’s customers, such as bankruptcies or liquidations or general lack of success, or changes in their purchasing or selling patterns; (x) the inventory policies of Mattel’s retail customers, as well as the concentration of Mattel’s revenues in the second half of the year, which coupled with reliance by retailers on quick response inventory management techniques increases the risk of underproduction, overproduction, and shipping delays; (xi) legal, reputational, and financial risks related to security breaches or cyberattacks; (xii) work disruptions, which may impact Mattel’s ability to manufacture or deliver product in a timely and cost-effective manner; (xiii) the impact of competition on revenues, margins and other aspects of Mattel’s business, including the ability to offer products which consumers choose to buy instead of competitive products, the ability to secure, maintain and renew popular licenses from licensors of entertainment properties, and the ability to attract and retain talented employees; (xiv) the risk of product recalls or product liability suits and costs associated with product safety regulations; (xv) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which Mattel operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase Mattel’s product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce Mattel’s earnings; (xvi) failure to realize the planned benefits from any investments or acquisitions made by Mattel; (xvii) the impact of other market conditions or third party actions or approvals, including that result in any significant failure, inadequacy, or interruption from vendors or outsourcers, which could reduce demand for Mattel’s products, delay or increase the cost of implementation of Mattel’s programs, or alter Mattel’s actions and reduce actual results; (xviii) changes in financing markets or the inability of Mattel to obtain financing on attractive terms (xix) the impact of litigation, arbitration, or regulatory decisions or settlement actions; (xx) the closing of this private offering of the Notes; (xxi) uncertainty from the expected discontinuance of LIBOR and transition to any other interest rate benchmark; and (xxii) other risks and uncertainties as may be described in Mattel’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of Mattel’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as well as in Mattel’s other public statements. Mattel does not update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law.